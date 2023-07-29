Yousaf is off galivanting and not leading Scotland, says Labour’s Baillie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf is off galivanting and not leading Scotland, says Labour’s Baillie

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf has undertaken a number of campaigning trips this summer (Paul Campbell/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has undertaken a number of campaigning trips this summer (Paul Campbell/PA)

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader has hit out at the First Minister, accusing him of “gallivanting” instead of leading the country.

Humza Yousaf has undertaken a number of visits in recent weeks as part of a “summer of independence”, which has seen him campaign in various places around the country.

But Dame Jackie Baillie has attacked the First Minister’s campaigning zeal during a “cost-of-living crisis and chaos in our public sector”, pointing to NHS waiting lists, drug deaths and rising mortgage costs.

She said: “It is astonishing that in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and chaos in our public sector, the out of touch First Minister has elected to spend his time gallivanting around Scotland’s top tourist spots.

Jackie Baillie
Dame Jackie Baillie said the SNP’s top priority is independence (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The SNP could not be making it any clearer that no matter how desperately the country needs support, their first priority will always be independence.

“Scotland needs a First Minister who is capable of actually leading, not someone who has lost all control, both of the country and his own MSP group.”

During this year’s leadership election, the Mr Yousaf pledged to be “first activist” as well as First Minister.

But SNP MSP Rona Mackay said Scottish Labour “have been left with nothing positive to say”.

She said: “The new Scottish Government, under the leadership of Humza Yousaf, has made a fresh start, with a clear record of delivery.

“Just in the last few days, SNP ministers have announced record doctor recruitment levels; a record number of students from the most deprived areas going to university; approved plans for a new £500 million hydro plant to support Scotland on its journey to net zero; a new strategy for Scotland’s aquaculture industries; and a funding package to support our island communities cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Unlike south of the border, Scottish ministers successfully negotiated to prevent a junior doctors’ strike, and Scotland is unique in the UK in having avoided strike action in our health service.

“This is all thanks to action from the First Minister and this Scottish Government, which is committed to listening to and delivering for the people of Scotland – in the difficult circumstances of the damage caused by Brexit and Westminster cuts.

“The fact is that Labour’s Scottish branch office has been posted missing this summer.

“Jackie Baillie and her colleagues have been left with nothing positive to say, after their boss Keir Starmer committed to keeping the Tories’ cruel and punitive two-child, benefit cap, which is plunging many thousands of families into poverty.”