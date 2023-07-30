Former Theresa May adviser to run as Tory candidate in Matt Hancock seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Former Theresa May adviser to run as Tory candidate in Matt Hancock seat

By Press Association
Theresa May’s former chief of staff Nick Timothy will be the Tory candidate in West Suffolk (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Theresa May’s former chief of staff Nick Timothy will be the Tory candidate in West Suffolk (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Theresa May’s former chief of staff has been selected to fight Matt Hancock’s seat at the next general election.

Nick Timothy, a key adviser to the former prime minister, was confirmed as the Tory parliamentary candidate for the constituency on Sunday evening.

Mr Hancock, the former health secretary, currently represents the constituency as an independent after having the the Tory whip removed in November when he agreed to appear on ITV reality programme I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The move drew the ire of some members of his local Conservative association, with Mr Hancock due to stand down at the next general election.

Matt Hancock WhatsApps messages leak
Former health secretary Matt Hancock (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Timothy is believed to have strong family ties to the constituency, which Mr Hancock won in 2019 with a 23,000 vote majority.

Local Conservative councillor Lance Stanbury welcomed the selection of Mr Timothy, who remains a prominent voice in Westminster circles and in the media.

“Delighted, absolutely delighted that Nick has been selected to fight for West Suffolk,” he told the PA news agency.

“He gave an excellent presentation today and is clearly all over the policy and understands all the issues for West Suffolk and I think will make a great candidate.”

Another local Conservative, who did want to give their name, told PA that the association “do not want a career politician”.

They said that Mr Timothy “has a good focus on the area, a lot of his family live here and he knows the area well”.

Chair of the West Suffolk Conservative Association Rachel Hood said it had been a “rigorous, open and transparent process”.

“We had a very high calibre shortlist of candidates and we are very grateful to everybody who put themselves forward for selection,” she added.