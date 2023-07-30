‘Abysmal’ crime statistics show more than 90% of crimes unsolved – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Abysmal’ crime statistics show more than 90% of crimes unsolved – Labour

By Press Association
Yvette Cooper condemned the Tories’ record on law and order (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Only 5.7% of crimes were solved by police last year, according to new figures, as Labour condemned the Government’s “abysmal” record on law and order.

Home Office data for England and Wales, released earlier this month, revealed the proportion of crimes that resulted in a charge or summons was 5.7%, although that figure represented a small increase on the previous year.

The data, which covers a 12-month period from April 2022 onwards, showed that 2.3 million crimes were dropped without a suspect being found.

The charge rate for sexual offences was 3.6%, with rape at 2.1%.

Only 6.5% of robbery offences ended with someone being charged.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the figures were a “national scandal” as Labour pledged to boost the numbers of crimes solved if the party wins the next election.

The Opposition said it would introduce a new requirement for police forces to run direct recruitment of detectives to reverse a national shortage, with plans to bring in individuals from fields such as business fraud investigations and child protection.

Labour said fewer than half of police forces have such a scheme currently.

Ms Cooper said: “After 13 years of Tory government, over 90% of crimes are going unsolved.

“That is the abysmal Conservative record on law and order – more criminals being let off and more victims being let down.

“For some serious crimes, like rape and robbery, the charge rate is now so low it constitutes a national scandal.

“For far too long in this country, too many crimes have been committed without any consequences. Victims increasingly feel like no-one comes and nothing is done. Labour is determined this has to change.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “Since 2010, our communities are safer – with neighbourhood crimes including burglary, robbery and theft down 51% and serious violent crime down 46%.

“The Government has delivered more police officers than ever in England and Wales and the Home Secretary expects police to improve public confidence by getting the basics right – catching more criminals and delivering justice for victims.

“As part of the Beating Crime Plan, we have also committed to giving every single person in England and Wales access to the police digitally through a national online platform.

“This will allow the public to access a range of interactive police services in one place, including information on neighbourhood police officers and their contact details, allowing them to raise concerns with neighbourhood officers directly.”

Policing minister Chris Philp accused Labour of being “soft on crime and soft on criminals”.

He said: “Where Labour are in power, crime is over a third higher than Conservative-run areas, and Sir Keir Starmer whipped his MPs to vote against tougher sentences for rapists and murderers, as well as campaigning to keep dangerous foreign criminals in the UK.

“Under the Conservatives, adult rape convictions have increased by two thirds over the last year, dangerous criminals are being locked up for longer, and there are now over 20,000 new police officers helping to keep our streets safe.”