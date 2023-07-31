Consumer lending jumps to five-year high as squeezed households rely on credit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Consumer lending jumps to five-year high as squeezed households rely on credit

By Press Association
Borrowing on consumer credit hit a five-year high last month (Tim Goode/PA)
Consumer lending jumped to a five-year high last month as more UK households relied on loans to pay bills amid higher living costs, according to new data.

But in better news for the housing market, mortgage approvals ticked up unexpectedly in June despite borrowing costs continuing to rise.

Net borrowing of consumer credit rose to £1.7 billion in June, the highest level since April 2018, according to the Bank of England’s Money and Credit report.

It surpassed analysts’ expectations of £1.3 billion for the month, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics UK.

Borrowing on credit cards remained stable at £600 million, but other forms of credit such as personal loans and car dealership finance doubled from £500 million in May to £1 billion in June, the data revealed.

On the other hand, households deposited more cash into bank accounts last month as savings rates increased.

People put an additional £3.4 billion into banks and building societies, having withdrawn a net £3.1 billion in May.

It reflected an increase in people locking away cash into accounts where they can benefit from interest on their savings, as well as current accounts without interest.

It comes as UK banks have faced pressure from MPs and regulators to pass on higher interest rates to savers, at a time when borrowing costs are spiking.

The effective interest rate on savings – meaning the average actual rate paid on deposits – jumped to 4.29% in June from 3.95%, the Bank of England’s report found.

Richard Lane, director of external affairs at StepChange Debt Charity, said: “At this point in the cost of living crisis, there will be a significant number of households relying on credit simply to meet the cost of their everyday essentials, and with the Bank of England’s figures showing the highest level of consumer credit borrowing since 2018, we expect the knock on effect to be more people at risk of problem debt.

“The rise in interest rates coupled with inflation will have already had a drastic impact on millions of people’s finances, with both mortgage holders and renters seeing unsustainable jumps in their household budgets.”

Victor Trokoudes, chief executive of money app Plum, said: “We may be starting to see people exhaust the savings they built up during the pandemic and instead are being forced to turn to credit to support their day to day spending.”

The Bank of England
Savings rates increased last month as banks come under pressure to raise them in line with the Bank of England’s base rate, which stands at 5% (Aaron Chown/PA)

But he added that other households could be trying to lock in good interest rates on their savings while the Bank’s base rate – which currently stands at 5% – stays high.

Meanwhile, home-buyer mortgage approvals increased to 54,700 in June, the highest number since October last year and above expectations of a fall to 49,000 during the month.

Approvals for remortgaging with a different lender also increased significantly to 39,100 in June, from 34,100 in May, as existing homeowners looked to secure a new deal.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at auditor and consulting firm RSM UK, said: “The rise in mortgage approvals probably represents a scramble to secure a deal before cheaper mortgage products were pulled from the market in the wake of the surge in interest rate expectations at the end of May.

“With interest rates on mortgages continuing to rise, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage deal broke above 6% in June, we expect the peak in house prices to fall by around 10% with the risk of bigger falls if the base rate rises above 6%.”