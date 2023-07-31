Government accused of ‘eye-watering waste’ for burning unused PPE in China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Government accused of ‘eye-watering waste’ for burning unused PPE in China

By Press Association
The UK ordered billions of items of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK ordered billions of items of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

Labour has criticised the “eye-watering waste” of burning half a billion pieces of unused Covid protective gear in China.

The Government said it was holding some 589 million unneeded items of personal protective equipment (PPE) in China as of last September, most of which was destroyed by March of this year in a bid to reduce high storage costs.

Incinerating the plastic-laced kit released 2.8 million kilograms of carbon dioxide into the environment, according to analysis by Labour.

It said that is equivalent to the CO2 produced by 3,750 UK households’ electricity consumption for a year.

The UK ordered billions of items of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, including from China, but some of it never left the country and was still in storage there at the end of last year.

In response to a series of parliamentary written questions from Labour, health minister Will Quince said the majority of that kit was “suitable for use in health and social care settings” but was “surplus to requirements” as the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) had enough of it in stock in the UK.

While the Government earlier donated some PPE to other nations, none were donated, recycled or sold since September last year.

All of the 589 million items remaining in storage at that point were to be “disposed of through incineration,” Mr Quince said.

Angela Rayner
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner criticised the Conservative Government for ‘staggering’ waste (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

By March this year, some 12 million pieces were still left over. They were also due to be burned in an effort to quickly exit pricey storage facilities.

The Government was still spending more than £215,000 per week to keep the PPE in warehouses in China at the time, Mr Quince revealed in answer to another question.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “This Government has spent a fortune in taxpayers’ money, purchasing, storing and incinerating mountains of unused kit which never has and never will reach UK soil. The eye-watering waste of this bonfire of useless PPE is staggering.

“Rather than selling, donating, repurposing or recycling this unused equipment, ministers have set light to a waste mountain on the other side of the world and left the UK taxpayer footing the bill.

“Good British businesses put themselves forward to produce PPE during the pandemic, but instead of investing in and working with them, the Government has overseen catastrophic waste and thrown good money after bad covering their tracks.

“A Labour Government will get tough on waste, with an Office of Value for Money to ensure every penny of taxpayers’ money is treated with respect.”

DHSC has been contacted for comment.