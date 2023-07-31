Majority of Scots back alternatives to gas boilers, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Majority of Scots back alternatives to gas boilers, survey suggests

By Press Association
A majority of Scots support policies to phase out gas boilers, a survey suggests (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More than half of Scots back policies to phase out fossil fuel boilers, a poll has suggested.

The Survation study of 2,026 people, conducted on behalf of WWF Scotland, showed 65% supported the Scottish Government enforcing new rules for better insulation in existing homes at key moments like buying or selling a property.

It comes as the Scottish Government prepares to launch a consultation on these policies which will be included in a Heat in Buildings Bill.

Scottish Green minister Patrick Harvie, who holds the zero carbon buildings brief, announced plans to revamp the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, which will see those with gas boilers downgraded compared to those with climate-friendly systems such as gas pumps.

Heat decarbonisation fund
Zero carbon buildings minister Patrick Harvie (Jane Barlow/PA)

The plans are estimated to cost about £33 million, while gas boilers will also be banned from new buildings in Scotland from April.

The survey also found that 40% of respondents would consider installing a heat pump as an alternative to gas boilers within the next five years, while 71% say they are aware of the negative impact oil and gas boilers have on climate changes.

Fabrice Leveque, climate and energy policy manager at WWF Scotland, said: “These findings show there is strong public support to move away from fossil fuel heating and that people link the use of oil and gas heating to the growing climate emergency.

“Cleaner heating is vital to tackle climate change but can also make the most of Scotland’s abundant renewable energy, protect households from unstable fossil fuel prices and lower energy bills.

“Industry and households need clear Scottish Government policies and financial support to make the switch and we must see the detail of these proposals without further delay.

“It’s been five years since the Scottish Government first consulted on these proposals and the next steps are overdue.”

The environmental charity published a report earlier this year which showed heat pumps were the best solution to decarbonise houses.