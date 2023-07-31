Northern Ireland airports press for return of duty-free shopping for EU flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland airports press for return of duty-free shopping for EU flights

By Press Association
Northern Ireland’s airports have called for the return of duty-free shopping for flights between the region and the European Union (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s airports have called for the return of duty-free shopping for flights between the region and the European Union.

Following the UK’s exit from the EU, from January 2021, duty-free shopping from airports in Great Britain was extended to include EU destinations.

George Best Belfast City Airport, Belfast International Airport and City of Derry Airport have made a joint plea to the UK Government and EU to extend this facility to Northern Ireland’s airports.

Windsor Framework
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The anomaly came about amid discussions around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

After the Windsor Framework was agreed between the UK and EU, aimed at tackling difficulties in the protocol, there have been calls for the return of duty-free facilities to Northern Ireland’s airports.

Bosses at the Belfast and Derry airports said duty-free sales account for more than £900 million in GDP to the UK economy, and non-aeronautical revenue can account for as much as 40% of the total revenue of an airport.

Further, they said, the inability of Northern Irish airports to sell duty-free goods to passengers travelling to the EU is “already resulting in an estimated £5 million loss each year”.

The airports also said restoring duty-free shops for EU flights would put them on an “equal footing to other airports in the UK, and deliver real economic benefits in terms of income generated by the airports”.

Nigel Keal, chairman of the UK Travel Retail Forum, who is co-ordinating the call to the UK Government and EU Commission, described the current situation as unfair.

“The return of duty-free post-Brexit has proven incredibly popular with consumers, with overseas retailers seeing significant increases in sales of duty-free goods to departing UK passengers,” he said.

“This has been a crucial financial support as the aviation and travel retail sectors recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Preventing airports and businesses in Northern Ireland from accessing this revenue stream is unfair. It puts them at a competitive disadvantage to the rest of the UK, and to the rest of Europe.

“On behalf of the industry, the travel retail industry is calling on the Westminster Government and the EU Commission to work together to level the playing field, and bring the rules on duty free at Northern Irish airports in line with rules at their British and European counterparts.”

The UK Treasury has been contacted for a response.