Health Secretary ‘encouraged’ by latest A&E waiting time figures

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has said he is “encouraged” by the latest waiting times figures from Scotland’s accident and emergency departments, as the number of patients experiencing the longest waits fell.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows that of the 137,183 Scots who went to A&E in June, 2.3% of them – 3,028 patients – waited 12 hours or more, the lowest number since February 2022.

Overall in June, 72.6% of patients were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time of four hours.

This is the highest proportion achieved since May 2022 – but is still well below the Scottish Government’s aim of having 95% of A&E patients dealt with inside four hours.

137,183 patients attended A&E

37,487 waited four hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged

9,683 waited eight hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged

3,028 waited 12 hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged

Of those who attended the emergency department in June, 37,487 waited four hours or more, with 9,683 patients there for at least eight hours.

Additional figures covering the week ending July 23 show 71.8% of patients in A&E were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – up from 69.6% the previous week.

The latest weekly figures show that of the 24,864 people who came to A&E, 17,849 were dealt with within the target time.

However the four-hour target time was missed for 7,015 patients, with 1,402 people in A&E for eight hours or more.

There were also 429 patients there for 12 hours or longer – although this number was the lowest since early January 2022.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he is ‘encouraged’ by the latest figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Matheson said: “While performance continues to fluctuate as we work towards recovery, I am encouraged by the latest monthly figures which show performance is moving in the right direction – with more than two-thirds of patients being seen within four hours in June.

“June also saw a 20% reduction in the number of people experiencing long waits of 12 hours. This is the third consecutive month in which we have seen a reduction in these long waits.”

The Health Secretary accepted performance against waiting times targets in A&E is “not where it needs to be”.

But he stressed the Scottish Government is “working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff”.

Mr Matheson added: “Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance which is why we are working to reduced instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”