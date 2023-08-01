Health Secretary ‘encouraged’ by latest A&E waiting time figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary ‘encouraged’ by latest A&E waiting time figures

By Press Association
Figures show monthly performance against the Scottish Government’s accident and emergency waiting times target was the best in June since May 2022 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has said he is “encouraged” by the latest waiting times figures from Scotland’s accident and emergency departments, as the number of patients experiencing the longest waits fell.

Data from Public Health Scotland shows that of the 137,183 Scots who went to A&E in June, 2.3% of them – 3,028 patients – waited 12 hours or more, the lowest number since February 2022.

Overall in June, 72.6% of patients were seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time of four hours.

This is the highest proportion achieved since May 2022 – but is still well below the Scottish Government’s aim of having 95% of A&E patients dealt with inside four hours.

  • 137,183 patients attended A&E
  • 37,487 waited four hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 9,683 waited eight hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged
  • 3,028 waited 12 hours or more to be admitted, transferred or discharged

Of those who attended the emergency department in June, 37,487 waited four hours or more, with 9,683 patients there for at least eight hours.

Additional figures covering the week ending July 23 show 71.8% of patients in A&E were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – up from 69.6% the previous week.

The latest weekly figures show that of the 24,864 people who came to A&E, 17,849 were dealt with within the target time.

However the four-hour target time was missed for 7,015 patients, with 1,402 people in A&E for eight hours or more.

There were also 429 patients there for 12 hours or longer – although this number was the lowest since early January 2022.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said he is ‘encouraged’ by the latest figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Matheson said: “While performance continues to fluctuate as we work towards recovery, I am encouraged by the latest monthly figures which show performance is moving in the right direction – with more than two-thirds of patients being seen within four hours in June.

“June also saw a 20% reduction in the number of people experiencing long waits of 12 hours. This is the third consecutive month in which we have seen a reduction in these long waits.”

The Health Secretary accepted performance against waiting times targets in A&E is “not where it needs to be”.

But he stressed the Scottish Government is “working closely with the health boards facing the greatest challenges in A&E, to drive down waiting times and improve services for patients and staff”.

Mr Matheson added: “Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance which is why we are working to reduced instances of delayed discharge and are continuing to expand our Hospital at Home capacity.”