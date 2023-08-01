UK formally decides that IS attacks on Yazidis in Iraq were genocide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK formally decides that IS attacks on Yazidis in Iraq were genocide

By Press Association
Yazidis protested in London over the treatment of their people by IS in Iraq (Delara Shakib/PA)
Acts by the so-called Islamic State (IS) against the Yazidi people in 2014 have formally been determined by the UK Government as “genocide”.

IS held large areas of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014 when the terrorist group attacked the Yazidi religious minority.

The House of Commons in 2016 called on the Government to formally declare that IS was committing genocide against Christians, Yazidis, and other ethnic and religious minorities in Iraq and Syria.

The Government has said determinations of genocide should be made by “competent courts”, and linked what it described as a formal acknowledgement that acts of genocide had been committed by IS against Yazidis in 2014 to a finding from the German Federal Court of Justice.

Earlier this year, the final court of appeal in Germany confirmed a conviction against an IS member for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed against Yazidis in Iraq.

UN investigators have claimed to have found clear evidence that genocide was committed by IS against the Yazidi religious group.

A UN report in 2016 found an IS offensive against the group which began in August 2014 “sought to destroy the Yazidis”, with killings and “sexual slavery, enslavement, torture and inhuman and degrading treatment and forcible transfer”.

More than 5,000 people were reportedly killed by IS, which is also known as Daesh.

Foreign Office minister Lord Ahmad said: “The Yazidi population suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago and the repercussions are still felt to this day.

“Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated.

“Today, we have made the historic acknowledgement that acts of genocide were committed against the Yazidi people.

“This determination only strengthens our commitment to ensuring that they receive the compensation owed to them and are able to access meaningful justice.

“The UK will continue to play a leading role in eradicating Daesh, including through rebuilding communities affected by its terrorism and leading global efforts against its poisonous propaganda.”

He made the announcement ahead of events marking the nine-year anniversary of atrocities committed by IS against the Yazidi people.