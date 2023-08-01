No firm opening dates for delayed hospitals, says health board

NHS bosses have said they cannot yet give “firm opening dates” for two hospitals which were due to be completed in 2020.

Delays and overspends have impacted work on both the Baird Family Hospital – which will provide maternity and neonatal care as well as breast and gynaecology services – and the cancer treating Anchor Centre, both in Aberdeen.

NHS Grampian has now said it is “unable to finalise dates due to the uncertainty over programme”.

Papers prepared for an NHS board meeting on August 3 say the two buildings are currently forecast to cost £261.1 million – which includes a “risk provision” of £20.7 million to allow for price rises or factors such as shortages of either materials or labour.

The two new hospitals are both being built on the site of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (Danny Lawson/PA)

In the papers, the health board confirmed it is “not yet in a position to give firm opening dates” for the new hospitals.

It added: “The project team are committed to ensuring that the design review process concludes as soon as possible, future proofing both buildings to ensure they are fit of purpose at point of opening and providing contemporary healthcare services for many years to come.”

Conservative public health spokeswoman and North East Scotland MSP Tess White called on the Scottish Government to act.

Ms White, who will attend Thursday’s board meeting, said: “It’s deeply concerning the opening dates have been pulled for both the Baird and Anchor hospitals due to design issues with the buildings.

Tory MSP Tess White said patients have been ‘badly let down by repeated delays’ (Scottish Conservatives/PA)

Delays to the work had previously been announced, which were attributed in part to the ventilation system at the new buildings, both of which will be built on the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Ms White described the latest announcement as “yet another blow to patients who have been badly let down by these repeated delays”.

Locals “deserve to know when these much-needed facilities will open”, she added.

The Tory MSP demanded: “The Scottish Government needs to support NHS Grampian while the reasons and solutions behind this disruption are in their sights.

“Years late and almost £100 million over budget, this vital development can’t be allowed to falter further – the Health Secretary needs to step forward and take ownership.

“NHS Grampian is demonstrably struggling with finances and waiting times accordingly as it is. But any time we’ve raised this and construction issues with the Baird and Anchor with the SNP at Holyrood they’ve washed their hands of it.

“As a matter of public interest, answers must be given at the board meeting on Thursday on how this situation will be rectified to ensure we receive new opening dates as soon as possible.”