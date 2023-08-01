Woman who led Northern Rock response chosen as Bank of England’s deputy governor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Woman who led Northern Rock response chosen as Bank of England’s deputy governor

By Press Association
Ms Breeden will take up her new position on November 1. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ms Breeden will take up her new position on November 1. (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Bank of England has chosen the woman who led its response to the Northern Rock crisis to become its next deputy governor.

Sarah Breeden will become deputy governor for financial stability when the current incumbent, Sir Jon Cunliffe, departs from the role, the Treasury said.

Her appointment, approved by the King, will start on November 1 and she will serve a five-year term.

Currently executive director for financial stability strategy and risk, Ms Breeden was picked by then Governor Mervyn King in the autumn of 2007 to head the team at the bank dealing with the Northern Rock fallout.

Customers queuing outside a Northern Rock branch in Bromley, Kent
Ms Breeden led the bank’s response to the 2007 collapse of Northern Rock (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking to the Guardian years later, she revealed that she asked Lord King for 24 hours to think before taking on the role, which lasted for five months.

She has also previously spoken about her experience of the financial crisis, saying she was cycling through Richmond Park when US bank Lehman Brothers defaulted.

“I cycled home as fast as I could, got on the train, and I was in by three o’clock. We got a small team together, and we were here till late, and then obviously we were in first thing on Monday morning,” she told the BBC in 2018 for the 10-year anniversary.

When she takes up the role, Ms Breeden will have a role in setting the Bank’s base interest rate as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee. She will also sit on the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) and the Prudential Regulation Committee.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “I am pleased to appoint Sarah Breeden … who brings extensive experience to the role including from her work as a member of the FPC and across monetary, economic and financial matters.

A headshot of Sarah Breeden
Ms Breeden joined the Bank in 1991 after university (Bank of England/PA)

“I want to thank Sir Jon Cunliffe for his decade of service as Deputy Governor of the Bank of England.

“Over the last 10 years, he has led the Bank’s work on delivering financial stability and has played a key role in ensuring Britain’s financial services are well placed to thrive in the future.”

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said: “I am delighted that Sarah has been appointed as DGFS. She will bring a wealth of financial and economic policy knowledge to the role, both domestically and internationally.”

Ms Breeden joined the Bank in 1991. In the 1990s she worked in several roles, including as assistant private secretary to the Governor.