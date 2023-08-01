SQA puts support package in place as pupils await exam results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SQA puts support package in place as pupils await exam results

By Press Association
Learners across Scotland will receive their exam results next week (David Davies/PA)
The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has put in place a package of support ahead of exam results day as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on education.

Around 130,000 pupils will receive their results next Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

Certificates will arrive by first class post, and those who have signed up for the MySQA account will also receive their results by text or email the same morning.

The SQA modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, had a sensitive approach to grading, and a direct appeals service.

A helpline will open at 8am on results day to answer questions about certificates.

Young people can also call Skills Development Scotland to speak to dedicated careers advisers about their options.

If pupils have concerns about grades for National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher courses, they can appeal through their centre for free.

They are encouraged to discuss appealing with their teachers or lecturers first, and priority appeals are available for those with conditional offers for university or college.

Annette McKenna, senior operations manager at SQA, said: “I want to thank candidates across Scotland for their hard work and dedication in preparing for and sitting their exams and assessments. Learners can have confidence in their grades and be proud of what they have accomplished.

“I also want to thank all the teaching and support staff who have gone to exceptional lengths to support learners and help them achieve their results. It is thanks to them that candidates are able to reach their full potential.

“I encourage anyone who has any queries or needs advice come results day to call the helplines, where dedicated members of staff will be happy to help and guide you.

“Remember, whether your achievements are what you expect, or not, there are many different routes available to shape your future success.”

SQA’s candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000 will be available on results day from 8am to 6pm, then from August 9 to August 11 from 8.30am to 5pm.

Skills Development Scotland can be contacted on 0808 100 8000 and will be open from 8am to 8pm on August 8 and August 9, and 9am to 5pm on August 10 and August 11.