SQA puts support package in place as pupils await exam results

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has put in place a package of support ahead of exam results day as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on education.

Around 130,000 pupils will receive their results next Tuesday for their Nationals, Highers, Advanced Highers and national certificates.

Certificates will arrive by first class post, and those who have signed up for the MySQA account will also receive their results by text or email the same morning.

The SQA modified course assessments, put an exam exceptional circumstances service in place, had a sensitive approach to grading, and a direct appeals service.

A helpline will open at 8am on results day to answer questions about certificates.

Young people can also call Skills Development Scotland to speak to dedicated careers advisers about their options.

If pupils have concerns about grades for National 5, Higher or Advanced Higher courses, they can appeal through their centre for free.

They are encouraged to discuss appealing with their teachers or lecturers first, and priority appeals are available for those with conditional offers for university or college.

Annette McKenna, senior operations manager at SQA, said: “I want to thank candidates across Scotland for their hard work and dedication in preparing for and sitting their exams and assessments. Learners can have confidence in their grades and be proud of what they have accomplished.

Whatever your results, expert careers advisers can help you explore your options. Call the @skillsdevscot Results Helpline on 0808 100 8000 or visit https://t.co/EckEac96QT | #SQAresults pic.twitter.com/m3bRVTwunX — SQA (@sqanews) July 31, 2023

“I also want to thank all the teaching and support staff who have gone to exceptional lengths to support learners and help them achieve their results. It is thanks to them that candidates are able to reach their full potential.

“I encourage anyone who has any queries or needs advice come results day to call the helplines, where dedicated members of staff will be happy to help and guide you.

“Remember, whether your achievements are what you expect, or not, there are many different routes available to shape your future success.”

SQA’s candidate advice line on 0345 279 1000 will be available on results day from 8am to 6pm, then from August 9 to August 11 from 8.30am to 5pm.

Skills Development Scotland can be contacted on 0808 100 8000 and will be open from 8am to 8pm on August 8 and August 9, and 9am to 5pm on August 10 and August 11.