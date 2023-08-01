Motorists warned of road closures as UCI Championships get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorists warned of road closures as UCI Championships get under way

By Press Association
The Queensferry Crossing will close for part of a race (Jane Barlow/PA)
Drivers have been warned to expect delays during key events in an international cycling championship starting in Scotland this week.

A series of road closures and restrictions are in place during the UCI Cycling World Championships, including closure of the Forth crossings on Sunday.

The championships begin on Thursday and on Friday cyclists will compete in the Gran and Medio Fondo road races in Perth and Kinross.

Traffic is expected to be much heavier than normal in the area during the race, including on the M90, A90, A85 and A9, and road closures are expected to be in place.

On Sunday, during the men’s elite road race, the M90 will close at the M9 J1A slip road at 8.45am, with the M90 J1A at Queensferry shut around an hour later, allowing the racers to pass across the bridge safely.

The A90 northbound from Barnton junction, Edinburgh, will shut from 9.30am to allow the riders to cross the Queensferry Crossing.

The Clackmannanshire Bridge will also close during the men’s elite race from around 10.20am for between 30 and 40 minutes, limiting road connections north and south of the Forth.

The route will cause further travel limitations on the A985 at Kincardine.

Diversions are scheduled to be put in place to help with restricted routes.

The race commences in Edinburgh and finishes in Glasgow, meaning there will be further road closures within both cities.

Police motorcyclists will control traffic accordingly.

A travel campaign led by the Scottish Government has been launched to help the public, spectators, businesses and residents plan their journeys.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “We have worked closely with organisers, Police Scotland, local authorities and many others to test travel arrangements, however given the complex nature and scale of this operation road users should expect delays at certain points and on the busier days.”

Hugh Gillies, director at Transport Scotland, said: “Traffic modelling shows that we are set for a number of days where queues and congestion are likely, and that’s before we factor in any incidents on the network.

“We really need the public and spectators to play their part and check before they travel, to maximise their enjoyment and ensure Scotland is on the global map for all the right reasons.”

Paul Bush, chairman of the championships, said: “Glasgow and Scotland will soon welcome the cycling world for the first of its kind event, the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

“A huge amount of planning has gone into the event to ensure it delivers tangible benefits for the country while also showcasing to the world all that Scotland has to offer.

“To ensure everyone gets the most out of the championships, whether you are attending an event or not, please plan ahead and check the relevant websites for the most up to date information to ensure you have the best experience possible.”

Further information on road closures and travel advice can be found at https://www.traffic.gov.scot/uci.