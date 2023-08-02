Doctor attacks Sunak’s ‘amazing’ claim striking staff are behind waiting times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Doctor attacks Sunak’s ‘amazing’ claim striking staff are behind waiting times

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak’s claim over waiting times was challenged by a junior doctor (Daniel Leal/PA)
Rishi Sunak faced heavy criticism from a junior doctor for insisting that striking doctors are to blame for record high NHS waiting lists.

A&E doctor Olivia hit out at his “amazing” claim and reminded the Prime Minister during a radio phone-in on Wednesday that “a happy workforce is your responsibility”.

Mr Sunak sought to argue that the wave of industrial action by NHS workers was behind the long delays patients are facing before getting treatment.

But waiting times had already hit record highs when the unprecedented wave of strike action began with nurses walking out in December last year.

Olivia, from Newcastle, who did not give her second name, told him live on LBC: “I think it’s amazing we’re blaming the increase in waiting lists on doctors going on strike.

“You’re losing staff because we are undervalued and it’s not just doctors, it’s everyone, we’re all leaving.

“You’re the Prime Minister, you’re the Government, your staff aren’t happy – that’s your fault. And ultimately that’s not good for patients because retaining staff is one of the bedrocks of making sure you have good patient safety.”

Mr Sunak had argued junior doctors and consultants were to blame for not accepting pay deals like other medical staff have done.

“That’s what’s causing the waiting lists to go up, I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

“I would say to them I’m very grateful and respectful of the incredible job you do but we all have a shared mission to bring the waiting lists down.”

The latest official figures show that 7.47 million people were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of May – the highest since records began in 2007.

As nurses kicked off the wave of industrial action with their first walkout in December 2022, the official estimate had 7.2 million people on the waiting list.

Mr Sunak has made resolving the problem one of his five priorities, but conceded that waiting times are “going up”.

However, he insisted people can “see light at the end of the tunnel” on high inflation, which he committed to halve to around 5% by the end of the year.

The latest figures had the rate in which prices are rising going down from 8.7% in May to 7.9% in June.

Mr Sunak told LBC he was “making progress”, adding: “Is that as fast as I’d like? No. Is it as fast as anyone would like? No.

“But the numbers most recently that we had show that we’re heading in the right direction, inflation is coming down, and I think people can see light at the end of the tunnel.”