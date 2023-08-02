Rishi Sunak eyes up Star Wars experience during summer holiday to California

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak eyes up Star Wars experience during summer holiday to California

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak said he was ‘excited’ about the chance to visit a Star Wars experience in California (Ian West/PA)
Rishi Sunak said he was ‘excited’ about the chance to visit a Star Wars experience in California (Ian West/PA)

Rishi Sunak is plotting to explore a galaxy far, far away during his summer holiday by visiting a Star Wars experience at Disneyland in California.

The Prime Minister departs for the United States on Wednesday for what he says will be a “really special” trip after a few years without a “proper” family summer holiday.

He said his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, are “very excited” about heading to Disneyland before joking they fear they will spend too much time at the Star Wars area.

Rishi Sunak visits Oxfordshire
Mr Sunak inspects a 3-D printed model of an All Terrain Armoured Transport walker from Star Wars, earlier this year (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Sunak added he also watched the Barbie movie in recent days, describing it as “very pink” and “good escapism”.

He detailed his social plans after being asked to explain how he relaxes while being responsible for running the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will be at the helm in Mr Sunak’s absence, which is expected to last for just over a week.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said Mr Sunak will be getting “daily updates from his private office, particularly on anything that is urgent”.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is described on the Disneyland Resort website as a chance to “live your Star Wars adventure in a galaxy far, far away”.

It offers visitors a chance to “fly” the Millennium Falcon and join the “resistance in a climactic battle against the First Order”.

Stormtroopers
Mr Sunak said he plans to spend some time on a Star Wars ride at Disneyland (Ian West/PA)

Mr Sunak told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I’m actually going on holiday this afternoon, so the country will be left in the capable hands of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“So we’re having our first proper family summer holiday in, I think, a few years for sure, which I’m very much looking forward to, spending time with my kids.”

After Mr Ferrari joked the Prime Minister will be discussing climate change with his daughters, Mr Sunak laughed and replied: “Maybe some of that.

“We’re going to California, which is where I met my wife, so it’s very special to us, but the kids are very excited because I’m taking them to Disneyland.”

Asked to name his daughters’ favourite Disney characters, Mr Sunak said: “They have sadly grown out of all the princesses, which was a great phase.

“There’s a new, well, not that new any more, Star Wars bit of Disneyland which I’m very excited about so they rather fear that we’re going to have to spend more time there than they would like.”

Asked how he chooses to relax, the Prime Minister said: “Spending time with my girls, which I don’t do enough, so this will be really special for us.

“We rarely get family time. It was nice, we had a night out the other evening to go see Barbie, which was fun.”

He added: “What did I make of it? It was good escapism for me, it was very pink, it was good fun, we had a nice night out.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said of the time off for Mr Sunak with his family: “It’s the first time he will do this since he became chief secretary to the Treasury almost four years ago.”

On whether he went on holiday last year after the Tory leadership contest, the press secretary said: “He tried to, yes. He was in a Spanish island for all of about 15 hours, then he came back due to the Queen’s passing.”