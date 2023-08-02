Rishi Sunak eyes up Star Wars experience during summer holiday to California

Rishi Sunak is plotting to explore a galaxy far, far away during his summer holiday by visiting a Star Wars experience at Disneyland in California.

The Prime Minister departs for the United States on Wednesday for what he says will be a “really special” trip after a few years without a “proper” family summer holiday.

He said his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, are “very excited” about heading to Disneyland before joking they fear they will spend too much time at the Star Wars area.

Mr Sunak inspects a 3-D printed model of an All Terrain Armoured Transport walker from Star Wars, earlier this year (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Sunak added he also watched the Barbie movie in recent days, describing it as “very pink” and “good escapism”.

He detailed his social plans after being asked to explain how he relaxes while being responsible for running the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will be at the helm in Mr Sunak’s absence, which is expected to last for just over a week.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said Mr Sunak will be getting “daily updates from his private office, particularly on anything that is urgent”.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is described on the Disneyland Resort website as a chance to “live your Star Wars adventure in a galaxy far, far away”.

It offers visitors a chance to “fly” the Millennium Falcon and join the “resistance in a climactic battle against the First Order”.

Mr Sunak said he plans to spend some time on a Star Wars ride at Disneyland (Ian West/PA)

Mr Sunak told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “I’m actually going on holiday this afternoon, so the country will be left in the capable hands of the Deputy Prime Minister.

“So we’re having our first proper family summer holiday in, I think, a few years for sure, which I’m very much looking forward to, spending time with my kids.”

After Mr Ferrari joked the Prime Minister will be discussing climate change with his daughters, Mr Sunak laughed and replied: “Maybe some of that.

“We’re going to California, which is where I met my wife, so it’s very special to us, but the kids are very excited because I’m taking them to Disneyland.”

Asked to name his daughters’ favourite Disney characters, Mr Sunak said: “They have sadly grown out of all the princesses, which was a great phase.

“There’s a new, well, not that new any more, Star Wars bit of Disneyland which I’m very excited about so they rather fear that we’re going to have to spend more time there than they would like.”

Asked how he chooses to relax, the Prime Minister said: “Spending time with my girls, which I don’t do enough, so this will be really special for us.

“We rarely get family time. It was nice, we had a night out the other evening to go see Barbie, which was fun.”

He added: “What did I make of it? It was good escapism for me, it was very pink, it was good fun, we had a nice night out.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said of the time off for Mr Sunak with his family: “It’s the first time he will do this since he became chief secretary to the Treasury almost four years ago.”

On whether he went on holiday last year after the Tory leadership contest, the press secretary said: “He tried to, yes. He was in a Spanish island for all of about 15 hours, then he came back due to the Queen’s passing.”