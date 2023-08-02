Rishi Sunak insists ‘business is good’ for small firms when told about closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak insists ‘business is good’ for small firms when told about closures

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted small businesses were doing well (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted small businesses were doing well (Daniel Leal/PA)

Rishi Sunak insisted that “business is good” for many independent companies when his Government’s policies were blamed for small business closures.

The Prime Minister said publicans at a beer festival had told him business was booming, despite having been heckled at the event.

A small business owner from his Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire told him during an LBC Radio call-in on Wednesday that four small firms in the area shut their doors last week.

She said that they cited “increased taxes, soaring cost, impact of Brexit, difficulty finding staff, all combined with the fact that it was your Government that crashed the economy and left people without any spare disposable income to spend”.

She asked Mr Sunak: “What are you going to do about the fact that your Tory policies are causing small businesses to shut up shop?”

The Prime Minister denied that Brexit was “the reason that some businesses are struggling at the moment”, pointing instead to energy bills and inflation, which he said were “now coming down”.

He said it was “obviously sad” the four small businesses in Richmond were closing, some of which he said he knew “personally”.

He continued: “Every business is going to have different circumstances and what happens in the economy (is that) businesses are always opening as well and starting up. And I’ve seen lots of that when I’ve been out and about recently, which is great to see.”

Mr Sunak said that when he spoke to breweries at a London beer event, “many of them were telling me that actually business is good, that footfall is up, that they’re seeing confidence return”.

But the Prime Minister was jeered during his visit to the Great British Beer Festival on Tuesday by a publican angry about his shake-up of the alcohol duty regime that increased tax on a range of drinks.

Rudi Keyser, a former brewer, told the PA news agency that the tax hike would hit business already struggling with “the energy crisis plus having to pay back Covid loans”.

“The amount of breweries that have shut down in the last year has been phenomenal,” Mr Keyser said.

Mr Sunak said practical steps that the Government was taking to help small businesses included welfare system reforms to help move people into work to address staff shortages; business rates relief for retail, hospitality and leisure firms; and reductions in employers’ National Insurance bills.