Almost 50 rape cases ‘diverted from prosecution’ since 2018

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Almost 50 rape cases ‘diverted from prosecution’ since 2018

By Press Association
Figures on reported rape cases were provided (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Figures on reported rape cases were provided (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Almost 50 reported cases of rape were subject to “diversion from prosecution” by the Crown Office in the last five years, figures obtained by the Conservatives show.

In an answer to a parliamentary question, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said there had been 48 such cases since 2018.

A total of 3,555 rape cases were reported to the Crown Office over the same period.

Diversion from prosecution means prosecutors refer cases to social workers or another agency, rather than going to a trial.

It can be used in cases of offending by children or in circumstances involving learning disabilities.

Senator of the College of Justice installation
The Lord Advocate responded to a parliamentary question (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The figures show four of the 48 cases involved alleged perpetrators who were over 18.

In diverted cases, the prosecutor reserves the right to take action in future if the diversion is not seen as successful.

The Tories called for a review of the practice of diversion from prosecution to be completed quickly.

Tory justice spokesman Russell Findlay said: “These shocking figures reveal an increasingly common practice of allowing accused rapists to dodge justice.

“Rape victims are being betrayed by the SNP’s pitifully weak justice system which takes the side of criminals and is completely out of touch with ordinary Scots.

“In the vast majority of these cases, the victims are women and girls who are fully entitled to proper justice.

“No alleged rapist should be allowed to walk away with a slap on the wrist and the Lord Advocate’s recently announced review of this practice must be speedy, thorough and transparent.”

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Russell Findlay called for a speedy review of the practice (Fraser Bremner/PA)

In her response to Mr Findlay’s question, the Lord Advocate said diversion was used when prosecutors deemed it the most appropriate form of action.

Ms Bain said: “Such intervention can be particularly effective in cases of children’s offending, changing the direction of young lives for the better, and is consistent with the obligations on the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“I have ordered a review of how prosecutors deal with diversion from prosecution in cases of serious sexual offences such as rape.

“The review is timely in ensuring we are continuing to consider the rights of both accused and complainers particularly where they are children.”