Long Covid service sees 340 referrals in three months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Long Covid service sees 340 referrals in three months

By Press Association
The service helps people with long Covid (Danny Lawson/PA)
The service helps people with long Covid (Danny Lawson/PA)

A new long Covid service in the Glasgow area has had more than 340 referrals since it opened three months ago.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s long Covid service is backed by £595,000 in Government funding, and it supports people with the condition at clinics, at home or remotely.

It brings together a team of advanced practitioner occupational therapists, physiotherapists and health care support workers.

An expansion to help children and young people is planned for the future.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited staff at the service in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Anne’s Law
Michael Matheson said he recognises the impact of long Covid (Fraser Bremner/PA)

He said: “I recognise the significant impact that the symptoms of long Covid can have on those most severely affected.

“I was very pleased to meet the range of professionals involved in NHSGGC’s long Covid service and hear how the funding we have made available is enabling them to provide advice and support to people living with the condition to improve their quality of life.”

Caitlin Hamlett, who uses the long Covid service, thanked the staff who have helped her.

She said: “Living with the symptoms of Long Covid can be extremely difficult and exhausting.

“The service has provided a lifeline in my rehabilitation, both physically and mentally.

“The compassion and knowledge of the staff has given me a clear direction for managing my symptoms on the path to recovery, and I am extremely grateful for the help I have received.

“I would urge anyone who is living with long Covid to reach out to their GP who can refer you to the service, where you will be able to connect with others in a similar position to you.”