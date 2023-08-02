Man ordered not to approach Matt Hancock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man ordered not to approach Matt Hancock

By Press Association
Geza Tarjanyi outside court in June (Martha Lamotte/PA)
An anti-vaccine protester who accused Matt Hancock of murdering people during the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered not to approach or contact the MP for three years.

Geza Tarjanyi, 62, of Leyland in Lancashire, who shoulder-barged the former health secretary, was also given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £930 plus a surcharge of £128.

Tarjanyi – a former DJ and children’s entertainer – “shouted ridiculous conspiracy theories” at Mr Hancock on two separate occasions on January 19 and 24, the court previously heard.

Mr Hancock previously told the trial: “As a public figure, I can’t recall a time when I felt as intimidated as this.”

Having denied the harassment charge, Tarjanyi was found guilty by senior district judge Paul Goldspring.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Hancock said: “I felt directly targeted.

“I feel less comfortable using public transport now.

“My security is under review.”

Matt Hancock
Mr Hancock said ‘Violence against anyone for their political beliefs is unacceptable’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Reacting to the news, Mr Hancock said: “I am relieved at this guilty verdict. This individual didn’t just attack me, but he’s attacked several MPs and other public servants.

“We in the UK pride ourselves as a global symbol of democracy, built around respectful debate to build a more inclusive and harmonious society. Violence against anyone for their political beliefs is unacceptable.

“I would like to thank the CPS, Transport for London and the British Transport Police who have been fantastic throughout.”