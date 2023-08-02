Government should help evacuate UK citizens from Niger after coup – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government should help evacuate UK citizens from Niger after coup – Labour

By Press Association
Niger’s president Mohamed Bazoum has been detained by soldiers (PA)
Labour has called for the UK to join other European countries in evacuating its citizens from Niger following a military coup.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the Government to support British nationals fleeing the West African nation after soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power.

France, Germany and Italy have all announced plans to evacuate their citizens while the UK has told its nationals to stay inside and changed its travel advice.

Mr Lammy said: “The situation in Niger is deteriorating rapidly following the recent coup, while the closure of Niger’s airspace is preventing British nationals from leaving by their own means.

“British nationals who want to get out of the country should now be supported by the Government to evacuate.”

Foreign nationals waited on Wednesday outside an airport in the capital, Niamey, for a French military evacuation flight while a regional bloc continued talks about its response to the junta.

Niger, a French colony until 1960, had been seen as one of the region’s last democracies and a partner Western countries could work with to beat back the jihadi violence that has wracked the Sahel region.

On Sunday, Ecowas, which stands for the Economic Community of West African States, said it would use force unless the president was released and reinstated within a week.

But juntas in neighbouring Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, also former French colonies, warned any forcible intervention would be seen as a declaration of war.

Mr Bazoum was democratically elected two years ago in Niger’s first peaceful transfer of power since independence from France.

Russian mercenary group Wagner is operating in Mali, and Vladimir Putin would like to expand his country’s influence in the region.