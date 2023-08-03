Robison signs memorandum of understanding with French region

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Brittany region of France aimed at bolstering the offshore wind sector.

Ms Robison – who also serves as Scotland’s Finance Secretary – is attending the first ever Celtic Forum in the French city of Rennes this week.

There, she signed the agreement, the first of its kind with a French region, which will allow the partners to share expertise on renewable energy production.

As well as the MOU, the Scottish Government also signed the Rennes Declaration, designed to build on the historic bonds between the country and Brittany, Ireland, Wales and the Spanish region of Galicia.

“Scotland is working with our partners in Europe and this MOU and Declaration will help us collaborate across a range of topics,” the Deputy First Minister said.

“The people of Scotland resoundingly rejected Brexit, yet it has caused significant adverse impacts to our economy and trade relations. In spite of this, the Scottish Government remains firmly committed to developing partnerships with our European neighbours.

“We are keen to maximise opportunities for Scottish companies to learn from our Celtic partners as we look towards a future with cleaner, greener energy.

“Scotland’s rich renewables endowment means we cannot only generate enough cheap green electricity to power Scotland’s economy, but can also export electricity to our neighbours, supporting jobs here in Scotland and the decarbonisation ambitions of our partners.”