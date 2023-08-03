UK service sector slows to weakest growth for six months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK service sector slows to weakest growth for six months

By Press Association
The UK services sector reported its weakest growth for six months in July (Damien Eagers/PA)
The UK’s services sector grew at its slowest rate for six months in July as subdued consumer demand and higher interest rates weighed on businesses, according to new data.

The influential S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 51.5 last month, down from 53.7 in June.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth for the sector, and below means decline.

The reading, which was in line with economist predictions, was the third consecutive slowdown in growth, pointing towards potential stagnation in the economy.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The loss of momentum signalled by service providers in July suggests that the UK economy is set to flatline at best in the coming months as higher borrowing costs take a bigger toll on consumer spending and business confidence.

“Service sector companies saw the weakest rise in new work for six months, while job creation slipped as some firms responded to softer market conditions by putting the brakes on hiring.”

Surveyed firms said they continued to see some growth amid “resilient household spending on travel and leisure services.

However, they added that trade was also being knocked by reduced confidence among consumers and business customers.

New order volumes grew at the weakest rate since January as firms suggested rising interest rates, which are expected to increase again later on Thursday, were a reason for cautious demand.

Business also reported that operating costs and selling prices eased back but highlighted pressure from higher salary payments in July, which could add to inflation concerns among policy-makers.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “The driver of this poor result as the sector headed into a period of inertia was the underlying weaknesses in the UK economy.

“In response to interest rate hikes through the summer, businesses were re-thinking their investment plans and focusing on paying higher wage bills and keeping up with their brutal businesses costs instead of expanding their portfolio of products.”