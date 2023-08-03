Why have interest rates gone up, what does it mean and will they come down?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why have interest rates gone up, what does it mean and will they come down?

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey is governor of the Bank of England which hiked interest rates for the 14th time in a row on Thursday (Alistair Grant/PA)
The Bank of England has once again met to discuss what it needs to do to keep inflation under control.

It has been hiking interest rates since December 2021 as inflation ran rampant.

But what do higher interest rates mean, will they continue to go up, and what does the Bank expect to happen to the economy? We try to answer some of those questions here.

What happened to interest rates today?

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee decided that it would increase the base interest rate from 5% to 5.25%.

This is the 14th straight rise in the Bank’s base rate, and brings the rate to the highest since April 2008.

What will higher interest rates mean?

For borrowers it is bad. If you have a variable rate mortgage it means that the interest that you pay every month will increase pretty soon.

If you have a fixed-rate mortgage, or are planning to take out a new mortgage, it means you will probably pay more in interest when you remortgage or borrow the money to buy your home.

But you are not immune if you do not own your house. These higher interest rates also often find their way to renters as well.

There is a benefit for savers though. The base rate going up will increase the amount that your bank will pay you in interest on the money you have in your bank account.

Will rates continue to go up, will they stay the same, or could they come down?

Forecasting the future is impossible, but markets still bet on it to make money if their bets are right.

The Bank said that markets expect its base interest rate to keep rising to 5.8% in the last quarter of this year, 5.9% in the last quarter of next year, before falling, although not much, to 5% in the last quarter of 2025.

The Bank itself does not say what it will do to interest rates in future, but it did imply on Thursday that they might have to stay higher for longer.

What’s the Government’s inflation target, and is it on track?

The Government said at the end of last year that it planned to halve inflation from 10.7% at the time to 5.3% by the end of this year.

The Bank’s economic projections, which could easily be wrong, are now that the Government will meet this objective quite comfortably. It expects Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to fall to 4.9% in the final quarter of the year.

Most of this will be because of falling international energy prices, which have very little to do with anything the Government has done.

What’s the economy doing?

The Bank said that it does not expect the economy to go into recession this year, despite previous forecasts, although margins are slim and the margin for error around its forecasts could allow for a recession.

The Bank said that this year UK gross domestic product (GDP) will rise by 0.5%, an upgrade from the 0.25% it had forecast in May. However, it downgraded its 2024 growth forecast from 0.75% to 0.5% and its 2025 forecast from 0.75% to 0.25%.