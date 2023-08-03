Sunak strolls along sun-soaked California pier with family in holiday photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak strolls along sun-soaked California pier with family in holiday photos

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka at Santa Monica Pier in California (Emma McIntyre/PA)
Rishi Sunak has kicked off his summer holiday strolling along a sun-soaked pier with his family in California.

The Prime Minister, his wife Akshata Murty, and two young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, were pictured at an amusement park on the buzzy Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, the first day of their US trip.

Ms Murty and the girls wore brightly-coloured clothes matching the colourful parasols, rides and stalls at the famous tourist destination, while Mr Sunak donned casual shorts and espadrilles.

Akshata Murty, Krishna, Anoushka and Rishi Sunak pose in front of a ring-toss stall on Santa Monica Pier (Emma McIntyre/PA)

The family, who will be heading to Disneyland, posed in front of a Ferris wheel, at a picnic table and with an ring-toss stall offering soft toys as prizes.

Before they jetted across the pond a day earlier, Mr Sunak said it would be a “really special” trip after a few years without a “proper” family summer holiday.

He said his daughters were “very excited” about going to Disneyland before joking they fear they will spend too much time at the Star Wars experience because he is a fan.

The Sunaks spent time on the Pacific Ocean coast before they head to Disneyland (Emma McIntyre/PA)

Prime ministerial holiday photo shoots are a long tradition, with recent examples including David Cameron being snapped at a Portuguese fish market, and Theresa May hiking in Switzerland.

California is a natural choice for Mr Sunak, who studied at Stanford and worked at a hedge fund there.

He said the place is “very special to us” as it is “where I met my wife”.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is at the helm in Mr Sunak’s absence, which is expected to last for just over a week.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said Mr Sunak will be getting “daily updates from his private office, particularly on anything that is urgent”.

She said it would be his first time off “since he became chief secretary to the Treasury almost four years ago”.