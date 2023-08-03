Soaring mortgage costs ‘affecting mental health of almost a third of people’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Soaring mortgage costs ‘affecting mental health of almost a third of people’

By Press Association
The charity Mind said its research had shown the impact rising mortgage costs is having on people’s mental health, as well as their finances (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The charity Mind said its research had shown the impact rising mortgage costs is having on people’s mental health, as well as their finances (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Almost a third of people in England and Wales said their mental health has been affected by soaring mortgage costs in the past year, according to new research.

For people with existing mental health problems, nearly four in 10 said the rising costs had worsened their mental health.

Mind, the UK’s biggest mental health charity, also said it had seen a 55% increase in the number of people contacting its Infoline over the last 18 months about financial difficulties, including welfare, unemployment and personal debt.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 5.25% from 5% (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 5.25% from 5% (Aaron Chown/PA)

The charity’s survey of 3,015 respondents across England and Wales in March and April came before Thursday’s news that the Bank of England had raised interest rates to 5.25% from 5%.

The hike, which is yet another bid to get inflation under control, will put more pressure on mortgage holders.

Mind’s survey – carried out by Censuswide – suggested that 29% of people had been affected by hearing about or experiencing increasing mortgage costs over the last year.

Ten per cent said that it had affected their mental health a lot, the charity added.

For people with existing mental health problems, some 36% said the increasing mortgage costs had made their mental health worse.

The charity said younger people were particularly affected, with almost half (48%) of those aged between 16 and 24 saying that the mortgage situation had impacted on their mental health.

Vicki Nash, Mind’s associate director of external affairs, said financial difficulties and mental health problems “often form a vicious cycle”.

She said: “As we continue to grapple with the rising cost of living, news of yet another possible increase in mortgage rates will be difficult for many families to bear.

“Money problems and mental health often form a vicious cycle, and when we’re struggling to deal with one, the other can become much harder to manage, particularly when it threatens to impact our housing situation.

“We know some people are becoming so unwell that they need hospital treatment for their mental health.

“When this happens the care they receive when they leave hospital is critical so we are calling for the introduction of comprehensive welfare checks, including of people’s financial situation.

“These figures show this is a mental health emergency that everyone is going to need help to deal with. We know we can’t fix the cost-of-living crisis but support for your mental health is out there, and we are here for you.

“This includes through Mind’s Infoline, online community, Side by Side and the useful information on our website that will be available throughout this difficult period.”

Mind has a confidential information and support line which can be called on 0300 123 3393 between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, or people can visit mind.org.uk.