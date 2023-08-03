Assessing pupils under exam conditions avoids plagiarism in age of AI – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assessing pupils under exam conditions avoids plagiarism in age of AI – minister

By Press Association
A general view of The Chat GPT website. Picture date: Friday march 31, 2023. PA Photo.
A general view of The Chat GPT website. Picture date: Friday march 31, 2023. PA Photo.

Assessing students’ work “under examination conditions” would tackle plagiarism concerns following the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), the schools minister has suggested.

Nick Gibb said the “dangers” of AI in education need to be addressed alongside the benefits it can bring.

ChatGPT is a form of generative AI that can respond to questions in a human-like manner and understand the context of follow-up queries, much like in human conversations, as well as being able to compose essays if asked – sparking fears it could be used by students to complete assignments.

When asked about AI tools like ChatGPT, Mr Gibb told the PA news agency: “We do need to make sure that we embrace the benefits of AI in education, whether that’s helping teachers mark work and so on.”

He added: “But we also need to beware of the dangers as well, and plagiarism is a serious concern. And one way to avoid plagiarism is to have examinations under examination conditions.”

In June, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan launched a call for evidence on how generative AI could be used “in a safe and secure way” in education.

It came after the UK’s major exam boards suggested that schools should make pupils do some of their coursework “in class under direct supervision” amid cheating fears in the context of AI use.

When asked whether traditional pen-and-paper exams are here to stay, Mr Gibb told PA: “There are ways of conducting computer-based tests.

“So for example, the multiplication tables check for Year 4 pupils is done on a computer and AI can’t affect that. It’s in a protected environment and the children have to answer the question.

“And a lot of exam boards and Ofqual are doing a lot of research into using computer-based testing, online testing. You just have to make sure that it is protected from corruption.”

In March, Ofqual’s chief regulator Jo Saxton said ChatGPT has made traditional examined conditions “more important than ever”.

Speaking to headteachers at a conference, Dr Saxton said she would ask pupils to do their coursework and essays under exam conditions if she was a school leader following the emergence of AI systems.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The assessments for qualifications should be designed and developed to enable all students to access them and demonstrate their knowledge, skills and understanding – that should be the most important consideration.

“Once we have that; then safeguards can be built around it. We need to adapt to new technologies, recognising their benefits as well as any risks and explore the possibilities rather than use them as a justification to stick with and increase the use of traditional exams.”