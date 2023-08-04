UK nationals evacuated from Niger on Spanish flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK nationals evacuated from Niger on Spanish flight

By Press Association
People evacuated from Niger arrive at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport in France (Christophe Ena/AP)

A group of British nationals have been evacuated from Niger on a flight to Spain following a military coup in the West African nation.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Friday said they had departed that morning and would be supported by officials from the department on arrival in Madrid.

The UK’s ambassador to Niger Catherine Inglehearn and a “core team” remain in the country, the FCDO said.

A first group of Britons arrived in France on Wednesday after being evacuated from Niger.

Violence has broken out in Niger after soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power last week.

The takeover has been condemned by Western nations and West African leaders who have threatened to forcibly remove the ruling junta if it does not hand back power to Mr Bazoum.

Hundreds of anti-Western protesters rallied in the capital Niamey on Thursday after the military leaders and civil society groups called on people to mobilise to fight for the country’s freedom and reject foreign interference.

The march fell on the day Niger marked its independence from its former colonial ruler, France, with which junta said it is severing military ties.

Many European countries have moved to evacuate their citizens as tension increased in the capital and elsewhere.

An FCDO spokesperson said: “A group of British nationals has left Niger on a Spanish flight this morning. We have a team in Madrid ready to support them on landing. The UK’s Ambassador and a core team remain in Niger.

“We are grateful to Spain for their help in this evacuation.”