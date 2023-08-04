SNP members should vote again on deal with ‘extremist’ Greens, says party rebel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

SNP members should vote again on deal with ‘extremist’ Greens, says party rebel

By Press Association
Fergus Ewing has been a vocal critic of the deal between the SNP and the Greens (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Fergus Ewing has been a vocal critic of the deal between the SNP and the Greens (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

SNP members should be given the chance to vote again on the party’s deal with the Scottish Greens, senior MSP Fergus Ewing has said.

Mr Ewing – a former minister who has become a frequent critic of the SNP’s direction in recent months – described the Greens as “extremists”, telling the Daily Mail that members who had previously voted overwhelmingly for the deal are now aware of its “full enormity”.

The Bute House Agreement was signed under Nicola Sturgeon and brought Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater into Government as junior ministers as well as setting out a shared policy platform.

Patrick Harvie, Nicola Sturgeon and Lorna Slater announcing the Bute House Agreement
The deal was signed under Nicola Sturgeon (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

On Thursday, the Greens’ first ever MSP Robin Harper announced he was leaving the party. In a letter to Mr Harvie, he pointed to the party’s stance on transgender rights, Scottish independence, and what he described as its “failure to co-operate” with other bodies, including the UK Government.

Addressing Mr Harper’s decision to leave the party, Mr Ewing said: “His main charge, which is that his party has become a party of extremists, is spot on.

“The relationship that we had with the Green Party was supported, yes, by an overwhelming majority of our members in 2021. But that was before it was put into practice and before anyone realised the full enormity of dealing with these extremists.”

Mr Ewing went on to say “perhaps now is the time” to have another vote of SNP members, adding: “I suspect the result would be very different.”

An SNP spokesman, however, told the newspaper: “Only a matter of months ago, SNP members voted to elect Humza Yousaf as SNP leader after he stood on a platform endorsing the co-operation agreement, which 95% of members voted to support.”