Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP in Brighton

Eddie Izzard has launched a campaign to be elected as the Labour MP for a Brighton constituency.

The comedian, 61, announced her intention to join the race to become the party’s candidate for Brighton Pavilion on Friday.

The seat has been held since 2010 by the only Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, who is standing down at the next general election.

It is Izzard’s latest attempt to enter Westminster politics after she last year tried unsuccessfully to become Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Central.

In a video on her campaign website, Izzard said: “Brighton is a city at the forefront of change and I want to help it to continue to make that change.”

She also said she was “proud of my roots” in the county she grew up in, adding: “I’m just the latest in over 200 years of Izzards in East Sussex.”

“Whilst the Tories stoke fear and encourage culture wars, Brighton has shown the country another way,” she said, hailing it as “open-minded and welcoming to all”.

In the Sheffield Central selection race, she lost out to local councillor Abtisam Mohamed in a vote of local members.

Izzard, who has long campaigned for Labour, previously said if she became a constituency MP it would be her main job, and she would use her comedy skills for charity.

The stand-up comic has in the past spoken about her gender-fluid identity and request to be referred to with she/her pronouns.

Labour’s selection process for Brighton Pavilion has not started and applications have not yet opened, it is understood.

The next general election is widely expected to be held in autumn next year.