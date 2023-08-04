Lib Dems condemn SNP ‘neglect’ in the Highlands on campaign trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems condemn SNP ‘neglect’ in the Highlands on campaign trail

By Press Association
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has criticised the SNP’s handling of highland affairs. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has accused the SNP of stripping autonomy from Highland communities.

Mr Cole-Hamilton is campaigning in Fort William over the weekend as his party targets former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford’s Ross, Skye and Lochaber seat.

Mr Blackford has already confirmed he will not contest the seat at the general election, expected next year, making it a priority for the Liberal Democrats – who have not held the seat since the party’s former leader Charles Kennedy was defeated in the constituency in 2015.

Speaking ahead of campaigning, Mr Cole-Hamilton said the SNP has overseen “a complete dearth of infrastructure spend” and an ageing ferry fleet.

The seat is currently held by former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who will not be standing at the next election (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said Liberal Democrat candidate and Highland councillor Angus MacDonald will secure better opportunities for locals.

“For years, the SNP have removed autonomy from Highland communities, cut council budgets and singularly failed to stand up for rural issues,” Mr Cole-Hamilton said.

“Ian Blackford and the SNP have overseen a complete dearth of infrastructure spend and the north and west Highlands have had to make do with an ageing, creaking ferry fleet while new vessels fall ever further behind schedule and budget.

“Our Liberal Democrat candidate, Angus MacDonald, cares passionately about this area and its people.

“Angus will protect jobs, create opportunities and secure a better deal for people right across the region.

“He is already campaigning tirelessly on the issues that matter, such as replacing the Belford Hospital, rejuvenating local high streets and improving the A82.

“The residents of Ross, Skye and Lochaber deserve so much better than a centralising SNP and years of nationalist neglect.”