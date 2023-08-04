Bereaved parents urged to make sure they are not missing out on payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bereaved parents urged to make sure they are not missing out on payments

By Press Association
Bereaved parents are being urged to check whether they could be eligible for backdated payments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Bereaved parents are being reminded by the Government to check whether they could be eligible for backdated payments.

In February the Government extended eligibility for bereavement support payment and widowed parent’s allowance to cohabiting parents with dependent children – benefits which are designed to help with the financial impact of losing a partner.

Previously these benefits were only available to eligible bereaved parents who were married or in a civil partnership.

Those whose partner died between April 9 2001 and February 8 2023 may be able to receive backdated payments.

When the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) extended eligibility in February, it opened a 12-month window for cohabiting parents to backdate their claims.

This means parents whose partner died before February 9 2023 have until February 8 2024 to claim.

After this it will not be possible to claim widowed parent’s allowance and parents will not get their full entitlement to a backdated payment of bereavement support payment.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “This is an important law change which extends support to many more bereaved families with children, regardless of whether parents were married or in a civil partnership.

“I would urge any parents eligible for backdated money to put in their claim now so they can benefit from this financial support as soon as possible.”

The benefit a parent is eligible for will depend on the date their partner died.

If their partner died before April 6 2017, they would need to claim widowed parent’s allowance.

If their partner died on or after April 6 2017, they would need to claim bereavement support payment, which has replaced widowed parent’s allowance.

The earliest point to which payments can be backdated is August 30 2018, even if someone’s partner died before this date.

To qualify for these bereavement benefits, parents must be under the state pension age, have paid a certain amount of national insurance contributions and be either pregnant or having a dependent child on the day their partner died.

Alison Penny, director of the Childhood Bereavement Network, said: “It has been very moving to hear stories from parents who have received a backdated payment after years of being unable to access this lifeline benefit for them and their children.

“We think there are many others out there who could be in line for a payment.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they might be eligible to look into this, and seek specialist welfare benefits advice if they are in any doubt about the effects that a back payment could have on their wider tax and social security entitlements.”

Those living in England, Scotland and Wales should apply to the UK Government.

More details on eligibility for bereavement support payment can be found at www.gov.uk/bereavement-support-payment. Parents can claim bereavement support payment online via gov.uk, over the phone or through a paper application form.

More details on eligibility for widowed parents allowance can be found at www.gov.uk/widowed-parents-allowance. Parents can claim widowed parent’s allowance by a paper form, which can be downloaded from gov.uk or requested over the phone.

Further bereavement help and support can be found at www.gov.uk/after-a-death/bereavement-help-and-support.

Bereaved parents in Northern Ireland who could be eligible should apply to the Department for Communities (DfC) in Northern Ireland.

The equivalent pages for bereavement benefits for people in Northern Ireland are www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/bereavement-support-payment  and www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/widowed-parents-allowance.