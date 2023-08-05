Rishi Sunak joined Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class in LA, says TikToker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Rishi Sunak joined Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class in LA, says TikToker

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on holiday in California (Euan Duff/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on holiday in California (Euan Duff/PA)

The Prime Minister joined a Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle class while on holiday in Los Angeles, a TikToker has claimed in a video.

Hannah Harmelin posted a video on TikTok on Friday evening saying she spotted Rishi Sunak at the end of her 7am indoor cycling class in Santa Monica.

Mr Sunak is currently on holiday in California and was pictured with his wife Akshata Murty and two young daughters, Krishna and Anoushka, at an amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, the first day of their US trip.

It comes after reports of Ms Murty attending a SoulCycle class in Notting Hill with US first lady Jill Biden the morning after the King’s coronation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak, Akshata Murty and Krishna Sunak visiting Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, during their summer holiday
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak, Akshata Murty and Krishna Sunak visiting Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, during their summer holiday (Emma McIntyre/PA)

Ms Harmelin said she saw security around and inside the class and initially thought Swift would be joining as she is performing in Los Angeles this week as part of her The Eras Tour.

The TikToker said in the video: “I think I just had the biggest heart attack of my life.

“So I walk into my Taylor Swift-themed 7am SoulCycle class in Santa Monica, and there’s Secret Service everywhere in the studio, they’re lined up on the sidewalk, they’re inside, they’re in every corner.

“They’re like, standing there with their earpieces and they’re all serious and there’s just security everywhere.

“I’m like, ‘What is going on?’”

Ms Harmelin said that at first she thought Swift was about to join the class.

She added: “She’s performing in LA, celebrities do this all the time.

“So we get in and I’m like trying to look around but trying to play it cool and the security guard comes into the class, there’s actually like three of them standing in all the corners and they stand there like all serious the whole entire class.

“And the teachers usually like turn on and off the lights, in this class she just like kept the lights off, it was very private.

“And of course you’ve heard of like Justin Bieber coming in and singing a song and like Beyonce and Jay Z like riding class.

“So I’m freaking out the whole time.

“So the class ends and I’m looking around trying to see where she is.

“Turns out it was the Prime Minister of the UK – apparently he’s a Swifty.”

A Number 10 spokesman told the PA news agency they will not be providing a running commentary on the Prime Minister’s holiday.