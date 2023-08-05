Fund offers cash grants for food and other essentials during costs crisis

A £1.6 million fund aimed at providing cash grants for essentials in light of the cost-of-living crisis has opened for applications.

The Cash First Fund will provide up to £200,000 to community organisations that will be tasked with handing out cash for food and other necessities in the hopes of reducing the demand for food parcels.

Public bodies and charities can apply for the funding until September 1.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Taking a cash-first approach to tackling food insecurity means people can access the essentials they need while maintaining dignity.

“When this is delivered collaboratively, with advice and support to strengthen people’s income, it can also help prevent future hardship.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said local organisations are best placed to help households in crisis (PA)

“Local public and third sector services know their communities best and are well-placed to support households in crisis, so I encourage them to work together and apply for the Cash First Fund.

“Tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is a critical mission for this Government and our actions are already making a difference to households, including some of our most vulnerable children, across Scotland.

“The Cash First Fund is another important milestone on this journey and our learning from this will take us another step closer towards a Scotland without the need for food banks.”

Polly Jones, head of the Trussell Trust in Scotland, said: “Cash-first partnerships will play a key role in taking us closer to a Scotland where no-one needs to use a food bank.

“We are delighted the Scottish Government is launching this innovative pilot, supporting public sector bodies and community organisations to work together to ensure people get the support they need in a crisis and to reduce the need for food banks in their communities.”