Politics

First asylum seekers arrive on Bibby Stockholm barge

By Press Association
Supporters outside Portland Port in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Supporters outside Portland Port in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)

The first migrants have arrived on board the Bibby Stockholm barge.

The group arrived at the accommodation vessel moored in Portland Port, Dorset, on Monday with more people expected later in the day, the PA news agency understands.

It comes as Home Office minister Sarah Dines said the barge would be in use “imminently”, despite a series of delays, and suggested it could house 500 asylum seekers by the end of the week.

Ms Dines also confirmed “all possibilities” for tackling the migrant crisis are being examined, following reports that the Government is considering reviving plans to fly people who arrive by unauthorised means 4,000 miles to Ascension Island.

While only a small number of migrants are expected to be housed on the barge at first, Ms Dines indicated it could increase rapidly to its capacity of around 500 men.

Pressed on whether all of them could be on board by the end of the week, Ms Dines told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, quite possibly it will be 500. We are hoping.”