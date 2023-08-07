Khan relaxed about potential Corbyn challenge for ‘best job in the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Khan relaxed about potential Corbyn challenge for ‘best job in the world’

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was not surprised that others would want his job after Jeremy Corbyn hinted at a run for City Hall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he would not be surprised by others would want his job after Jeremy Corbyn hinted at a run for City Hall (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sadiq Khan said he would not be surprised by Jeremy Corbyn running to be London Mayor because it is “the best job in the world”.

The Labour mayor appeared relaxed at the prospect of his party’s former leader standing as an independent in next year’s contest.

Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “Last time I stood for mayor in 2021, I think there were 20 candidates, including Count Binface.

“And so let’s wait and see how many people put their names forward for the elections next May.

“I genuinely think – and I’ve had a number of other jobs before being the Mayor of London – being the Mayor of London is the best job in the world so I’m not surprised that everyone wants to be the mayor.”

Mr Corbyn was stripped of the Labour whip over his response to a damning report into anti-Semitism in the party and Sir Keir Starmer has made clear he will not be allowed to stand as a candidate for the party at the next general election.

At an Edinburgh Fringe event on Saturday Mr Corbyn indicated he could run for mayor as he still had ambitions to deliver “change in our society”.

Asked whether he was considering standing for the mayoralty as an independent, Mr Corbyn told audience members: “Well let’s have a think about it, shall we?

Cost of living crisis
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan meets young people benefitting from free holiday meals (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I want to see change in our society. I’m not disappearing, I’m not going away.

“I look at my diary and I’m more active than I have ever been at any other time in my life.”

He was also asked whether he would seek to retain his Islington North constituency as an independent at the general election.

Mr Corbyn said: “I have learned a great deal from the people I represent. I am available to represent the people if that is what they wish.”

Mr Khan was speaking to PA while promoting a scheme to provide millions of free meals to hard-pressed families in the capital over the summer.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hinted at a run for mayor while appearing on the Edinburgh Fringe (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

He said: “I think it’s wrong that, through no fault of their own, children are going hungry. Through no fault of their own, children are struggling.

“And I know, from speaking to families who are struggling to make ends meet, that summer is a particularly stressful time for them.

“And frankly, the Government should be stepping up to support these families. Because they aren’t, we’re stepping up.

“But it’s really hard for us, we’ve got limited resources, this is costing £3.5 million which we’ve had to divert from elsewhere because I recognise the importance of children not going hungry.”