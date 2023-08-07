Social housing waiting times more than year in most councils – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Social housing waiting times more than year in most councils – figures

By Press Association
The wait for social housing in most Scottish councils is more than a year (Alamy/PA)
The wait for social housing in most Scottish councils is more than a year (Alamy/PA)

Average waiting times for social housing are longer than a year in most Scottish councils, according to data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

Freedom of information data showed that in 21 of the 29 councils which responded average waiting times were longer than 12 months.

Meanwhile, in 24 local authorities, the longest waits recorded were more than than 20 years.

Renfrewshire Council recorded a wait of longer than 68 years, though the application in question is on hold.

The Tories said cuts to the housing budget by the Scottish Government were to blame.

MSP Miles Briggs, the party’s housing spokesman, said: “The SNP’s continued failure to prioritise the social housing emergency is disgraceful – and it is vulnerable people who are suffering the consequences.

“People should not be left languishing in temporary accommodation for a year while they wait for a permanent home – never mind more than two decades, which is the reality in the most extreme cases.

“These figures are deeply concerning and a damning indictment of the SNP-Green government’s housing failures.

“Social housing is yet another area in which they have overpromised, but undelivered – and swingeing cuts to the housing budget are only likely to make the crisis even worse.

“The nationalists have dropped the ball on social housing for too long, yet again failing to focus on Scotland’s real priorities.”

The Scottish Government said most people on social housing waiting lists were looking to move to a new home, rather than being faced with homelessness.

A spokesman said: “Scotland has led the UK in providing affordable housing with 122,201 affordable homes delivered since 2007, with 86,240 of these for social rent – either through councils or housing associations.

“The 10,458 affordable homes completed in the latest year to end March 2023 is the highest annual figure since the statistical series began in 2000.

“Since 2007, Scotland has seen over 40% more affordable homes delivered per head of population than in England, and over 70% more than in Wales and we have delivered over three times as many social rented homes per head of population than England over this period.

“We are making £3.5 billion available in this parliamentary term, towards the delivery of more affordable and social homes.”