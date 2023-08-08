Tory MP George Eustice compares new oil boiler ban to Ulez for rural communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP George Eustice compares new oil boiler ban to Ulez for rural communities

By Press Association
Former environment secretary George Eustice (James Manning/ PA)
Former environment secretary George Eustice has compared the proposed bans on new oil boilers to the Ulez car ban in London.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the Tory MP said there are 1.7 million rural homes that will be affected by the new oil boiler ban, referencing plans to ban new boilers and introduce “air-source heat-pumps” from 2026.

Mr Eustice said this costs four times more than a new boiler and said his solution is to expand the supply of renewable liquid fuels.

He added: “For just a couple of hundred pounds, an existing kerosene boiler can be converted to run on hydrotreated vegetable oil made from waste cooking oil or vegetable waste.

“Facilitating that switch would reduce carbon emissions by 88 per cent far faster than the current approach could and at a fraction of the cost.”

Mr Eustice said the Government needs to create different approaches to develop the delivery of net zero, rather than “lock” into technologies now.

“To pick winners today is to shut down all the other innovation taking place and the Prime Minister is right to push back,” he said.

“Rural communities are about to have their own version of London’s ultra-low emission zone dumped on them.”

Ofgem announcement
Mr Eustice has the support of more than a dozen MPs on his amendments to the energy Bill (Andrew Matthews/ PA)

The Telegraph reported that more than a dozen Tory MPs support Mr Eustice’s amendment to the energy Bill and more than 30 MPs have written to Rishi Sunak to raise the issue.

In late July, comments from Downing Street said the Government was committed to policies such as phasing out gas boilers and ending the sale of petrol-powered cars.

Environment Minister Therese Coffey said on Sunday that abandoning green policies could cost the Conservatives the next general election.

Ms Coffey said the party must show it cares about the environment in order to win, but cautioned it must not be in a way that “burdens” the public.

There have been indications the Government will water down the implementation of some net-zero policies to lessen the impact during a cost-of-living crisis.

MPs on the right of the Tory party have been urging the Prime Minister to go further.