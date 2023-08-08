Poverty-related Higher attainment gap up from last year but below 2019 level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Poverty-related Higher attainment gap up from last year but below 2019 level

By Press Association
Exam results figures were released on Tuesday (Ben BirchallPA)
The Higher attainment gap between the most and least deprived areas of Scotland has grown wider since last year, while remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

Tuesday’s exam results figures show that the gap in attainment of A to C grades between the fifth most-deprived and fifth least-deprived areas stood at 16 percentage points for 2023.

This has risen from 2022’s figure of 14.9 percentage points.

However, it is below the last pre-pandemic level in 2019, when an attainment gap of 16.9 percentage points was recorded.

For the attainment gap at National 5 level, there was a similar trend with the gap becoming smaller from last year while remaining narrower than the 2019 level.

Meanwhile, the attainment gap at the Advanced Higher level has grown narrower than 2019.

This stood at 13.2 percentage points in 2019, remaining at 13.2 percentage points in 2022 before falling to 11.5 percentage points in 2023.

The Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) noted that there have been different approaches to awarding of exam results in the years since 2019, urging caution in drawing conclusions about education performance over this period.

The deprivation areas are determined by the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD), which divides the country into quintiles.

First Minister’s Questions
Jenny Gilruth said the pandemic had disproportionately affected poorer pupils (Jane Barlow/PA)

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said that across the three levels, the attainment gap was lower than pre-pandemic.

She said: “While we know that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds, these results show that the gap in attainment levels between the least and most deprived areas remains narrower than it was in 2019.

“We are determined to build on the progress that has been made and we are investing a record £1 billion in the Scottish Attainment Challenge during this parliamentary term.”

She added: “For those who don’t get the results they were looking for, a free and direct appeals service will give all young people the right to request a review of their marked exam papers or coursework for their National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher results this year.

“Additionally, as you consider your next steps there is help available to guide you.”