Record number of young Scots accepted for first university choice

Record numbers of young Scots have been accepted for their first choice of university, but the overall number of university applicants is down.

As exam results were released on Tuesday, it emerged that 72% of university applicants aged 19 or under (18,780 people) gained a place at their first choice of university, up from 69% last year (18,680 people).

In total, 30,050 Scottish students have been accepted, compared to 30,490 in 2022 and up from 28,750 in 2019, figures showed.

Ucas, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, said the decline is largely due to the drop in “mature” applicants aged 21 or over.

Graeme Dey congratulated the young people going to university (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Higher Education minister Graeme Dey said: “I would like to congratulate all students who have gained a place at a Scottish university and it is encouraging to see a record number of young Scottish applicants securing a place.

“Over 30,000 Scottish students have now got a university place this year, including 29,220 at Scottish institutions, which is above pre-pandemic levels and we also know this is likely to increase in the coming days and weeks as more applications are processed.

“Widening access is a priority for this Government, so I was encouraged to see a record number of 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas getting into university.

“Although applications have fallen, we know this is largely as a result of a decrease in more mature students who may be taking advantage of the buoyant jobs market and seeking employment rather than going back to university.”

The minister said university is “only one” option for young people, highlighting colleges and apprenticeships as well.