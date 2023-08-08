Record number of young Scots accepted for first university choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Record number of young Scots accepted for first university choice

By Press Association
University acceptance rates have been revealed (Chris Radburn/PA)
University acceptance rates have been revealed (Chris Radburn/PA)

Record numbers of young Scots have been accepted for their first choice of university, but the overall number of university applicants is down.

As exam results were released on Tuesday, it emerged that 72% of university applicants aged 19 or under (18,780 people) gained a place at their first choice of university, up from 69% last year (18,680 people).

In total, 30,050 Scottish students have been accepted, compared to 30,490 in 2022 and up from 28,750 in 2019, figures showed.

Ucas, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, said the decline is largely due to the drop in “mature” applicants aged 21 or over.

SNP meeting at Parliament
Graeme Dey congratulated the young people going to university (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Higher Education minister Graeme Dey said: “I would like to congratulate all students who have gained a place at a Scottish university and it is encouraging to see a record number of young Scottish applicants securing a place.

“Over 30,000 Scottish students have now got a university place this year, including 29,220 at Scottish institutions, which is above pre-pandemic levels and we also know this is likely to increase in the coming days and weeks as more applications are processed.

“Widening access is a priority for this Government, so I was encouraged to see a record number of 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas getting into university.

“Although applications have fallen, we know this is largely as a result of a decrease in more mature students who may be taking advantage of the buoyant jobs market and seeking employment rather than going back to university.”

The minister said university is “only one” option for young people, highlighting colleges and apprenticeships as well.