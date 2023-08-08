Police will take no further action regarding MP’s leaflet on Traveller sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police will take no further action regarding MP’s leaflet on Traveller sites

By Press Association
David TC Davies says that the leaflet was criticism of the council and not Gypsy and Traveller communities (Victoria Jones/PA)

Police are taking “no further action” following complaints about a political leaflet sent by the Wales Secretary of State to his constituents that raised concerns about Traveller and Gypsy sites.

The Conservative leaflet asked for people’s opinion on the proposal to establish sites in David TC Davies’ Monmouth constituency.

An advocacy group said the MP’s “actions intended to create a hostile environment for Gypsies and Travellers” but Mr Davies insisted the “location of sites was a legitimate matter for public debate”.

Gwent Police previously said it was aware of the leaflet and was reviewing its content, as well as the impact on the Gypsy and Traveller communities in Monmouthshire.

David TC Davies arriving in Downing Street,
On Tuesday, the force issued a statement from Chief Superintendent Carl Williams that confirmed that it would not be taking any further action.

Ch Supt Williams said: “We launched a review into the contents of a leaflet published and distributed in Monmouthshire regarding proposals for a development of a gypsy and traveller site.

“Officers have spoken to several people from the Gypsy and Traveller and Settled communities before seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on whether the leaflet’s contents constituted any offences.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously and following this review, we will not be taking any further action.”

The leaflet, which displays pictures of Mr Davies and one of the potential sites, is headlined: “Gypsy and Traveller site coming to your area soon!”

It talks about a Monmouthshire County Council consultation and says Mr Davies “believes that there will be insufficient consultation with the members of the public affected”.

“The council plans a short consultation during the summer holiday period when many residents will be unable to participate,” it adds.

It then asks people to fill in the form overleaf with their views and send it back to the MP’s constituency office in the area of Usk.

One of three questions asks: “Would you like to see a Traveller site next to your house? Y/N.”

Speaking following the criticism, Mr Davies said: “The location of authorised and unauthorised Traveller sites is a legitimate matter for public debate and scrutiny.

“It is entirely valid to criticise a lack of wide public consultation by a council.

“I have been contacted by many upset residents at the shortness of the consultation and the proposed locations for the sites.

“I have also been told that many from the Gypsy and Traveller community are also upset at the proposed locations for the sites. This is not a criticism of the Gypsy and Traveller community.”

Following the statement from police on Tuesday, Mr Davies added: “Criticising a lack of wide public consultation by a Labour council to an important issue and seeking views from my constituents is not a crime.

“I am pleased that Gwent Police agree. I make no apologies for raising the issue of the location on traveller sites across Monmouthshire.”

Travelling Ahead, which provides advocacy for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in Wales, described the leaflet as “dog whistle actions intended to create hostile environment for Gypsies and Travellers”.

The group said it had reported the leaflet to the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission, the Welsh Conservatives and to the House of Commons standards committee.