Asylum seekers have ‘right’ to challenge move to Bibby barge – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Asylum seekers have ‘right’ to challenge move to Bibby barge – charity

By Press Association
Campaigners have accused the Government of ‘threatening’ to make asylum seekers without legal representation ‘homeless’ if they do not move onto the Bibby Stockholm barge (Ben Birchall/PA)
Campaigners have accused the Government of ‘threatening’ to make asylum seekers without legal representation ‘homeless’ if they do not move onto the Bibby Stockholm barge (Ben Birchall/PA)

Campaigners have accused the Government of “threatening” to make asylum seekers without legal representation “homeless” if they do not move onto the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Care4Calais said it had “serious concerns” about the wording of notices issued by the Home Office to migrants telling them they will be sent to live on the vessel.

The charity said the language used suggests the move is mandatory, when “they are entitled to say no” and have a right to challenge the decision and seek legal representation.

It comes after asylum seekers who refused to move onto the barge on Monday were reportedly given 24 hours to change their mind and board or face having their government support cancelled.

Migrant accommodation
A copy of a letter sent from the Home Office to an asylum seeker being supported by Care4Calais earlier this month (Care4Calais/PA)

Steve Smith, chief executive of the refugee charity, said: “Everyone has a right to access justice in the UK, and that includes the right to access legal advice. It is really clear that there are issues with Bibby Stockholm letters, which are being issued by the Government, and this fundamental right.

“Every asylum seeker who receives a Bibby Stockholm letter has the right to challenge it, and there are multiple reasons for them to do so – from people’s mental and physical health, to some of clients being disabled.

“We have serious concerns that the letters, as they have been issued, portray a strong element of compulsion when in fact asylum seekers are entitled to say no.”

It was “becoming clear that the Government is now trying to target those asylum seekers who have been unable to secure legal representation, by threatening to make them homeless if they don’t move”, Mr Smith said.

“As a refugee charity we take our own responsibilities seriously, and that’s why we have been referring clients to solicitors in order to challenge their notices. None of those clients have received this latest Home Office threat, and we would encourage all asylum seekers who receive a Bibby Stockholm notice to seek legal advice.

“But our responsibility to protect the rights of all asylum seekers means that we will be seeking our own legal advice on the Government’s process, and the targeting of those asylum seekers who do not currently have legal representation,” he added.

Letters seen by the PA news agency, which the charity said were sent earlier this month by the Home Office to asylum seekers, said: “Your accommodation is changing and you will be moved to the  Bibby Stockholm, Portland.”

While it provides contact details to seek further “advice and guidance on the asylum and support process”, it does not mention legal rights or access to representation.

Sky News reported a letter sent by the Home Office to an asylum seeker, who is in receipt of government support but refused to board the barge on Monday, said: “Accommodation is offered on a no-choice basis.

“Where asylum seekers fail to take up an offer of suitable accommodation without a reasonable explanation, there should be no expectation that alternative accommodation will be offered.

“If you do not travel tomorrow, on August 8 2023, arrangements for ceasing the support that you are receiving from the Home Office may commence.”

Officials confirmed asylum seekers are not given a choice on where they are housed and, if the accommodation is refused, Government support could be withdrawn.

But it is understood decisions are made on an individual basis and changes could be made if valid reasons are provided as to why the accommodation may be unsuitable, for example, if it lacks facilities for disabled people.