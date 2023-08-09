Civil Service spending makes for ‘uncomfortable reading’, Gray says amid review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Civil Service spending makes for ‘uncomfortable reading’, Gray says amid review

By Press Association
Scottish civil servants spent more than £32,000 on team-building days, according to data published on Tuesday by Scottish Labour (Jane Barlow/PA)
Bank card-style spending by civil servants makes “uncomfortable reading”, a Scottish minister has said after new transaction details were unveiled.

Data published on Tuesday by Scottish Labour revealed senior government officials had made almost 60,000 transactions over a three-year period, amounting to £14.2 million in total.

First Minister Humza Yousaf yesterday said he would instruct permanent secretary John Paul Marks – the most senior civil servant – to conduct a review into the spending.

Senior staff are issued with credit-style cards to purchase goods and services with a value of £5,000 per transaction.

The timeframe assessed in the transactions covers the period between September 2019 and August 2022, with further details now revealing bowling and pottery lessons were among the “away days” for civil servants.

The team-building exercises cost a total of £32,995 during the three-year timeframe.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has ordered a review into civil service spending (Lesley Martin/PA)

It included a £375 bill to Brewhemia pub in Edinburgh in September and trips to bowling alleys.

The transaction logs also include trips to escape rooms and crazy golf venues for staff, while £1,693 was spent on an “away day discussion” at the Seamill Hydro hotel in Ayrshire in 2022.

Part of Edinburgh Zoo was also hired out by staff, costing taxpayers £2,000, while further activities in 2019 include purchases of ping pong balls, chocolate mice, play dough and paper planes.

Addressing the spending on Good Morning Scotland on Wednesday, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the First Minister was right to order a review into the spending.

He said: “Obviously the reports, some of them, make for uncomfortable reading and the First Minister has instituted the review from the most senior civil servant in Scotland – the permanent secretary – to ensure that the use of credit cards by senior civil servants is appropriate and continues to have the stringent checks and balances in place to ensure that there is good value brought for public money.

“The use of credit cards by senior civil servants obviously is used by many other governments and with releases of other information by the governments at other times, including the Welsh Government, more recently.

The First Minister is right to review civil service spending, Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray has said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Obviously there becomes greater public scrutiny and questions as to sometimes its appropriateness.

“So I think it is right that the First Minister has asked the Permanent Secretary to ensure that the processes that are in place are robust and to ensure public spending continues to be fair and balanced going forward.”

Speaking to comedian Matt Forde during an Edinburgh Fringe show, he said: “It’s fair to ask the questions that people are asking about. Was this item spent? Why was it spent? Why was it bought by the civil service?

“I will ask the permanent secretary to just review, ‘do we have the right procedures in place when it comes to spend’.”

He added: “I noticed one of the headlines around security through airports and so on, which again is fair for people to ask a question.

“We absolutely have to be mindful of every penny and every pound that we spend, but we’ve also got to be mindful of people’s security.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Spending through electronic purchasing cards is used to support government officials during their usual course of work such as on training, catering, room hire and one-off supplies.

“The cards are not for personal expenditure and there are robust authorisation and regular auditing arrangements in place to monitor their use.”

Data published yesterday revealed almost £10 million was spent on VIP airport services for former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her staff between September 2019 and June 2022.

Meanwhile, other spending included yoga classes, nail polish, a £27 “homedisco” from eBay and £4,182 for hospitality and hotel accommodation at a five-star Perthshire hotel.

A variety of books was also purchased, including six copies of a book of speeches by Ms Sturgeon and 21 copies of How To Run A Government So That Citizens Benefit And Taxpayers Don’t Go Crazy.

The vast majority of items, however, included everyday purchases for civil servants working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown, including computer monitors.