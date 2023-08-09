Tories launch review of local London operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories launch review of local London operation

By Press Association
Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, Susan Hall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, Susan Hall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Conservative chiefs have launched an internal review of the party’s operation in London.

The review, confirmed by party chairman Greg Hands on Wednesday, comes as the Tories prepare for an election campaign against London mayor Sadiq Khan next year.

Susan Hall was selected earlier this year as the Conservative Party’s candidate for the mayoral contest in May.

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Opponents have highlighted her backing for Liz Truss’s ill-fated mini-budget last year, as well as a comparison between Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol in Washington and Remainers refusing to accept the result of the Brexit referendum.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Hands insisted the review was being done “with the full support” of Ms Hall.

The 68-year old London Assembly member has promised to scrap plans to expand the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on her first day if elected.

She defeated Mozammel Hossain with 57% of the vote from London Tory members after the exit of Daniel Korski.

There was some surprise when London minister Paul Scully failed to make the shortlist to become the Tory candidate.

Cabinet meeting
Greg Hands (James Manning/PA)

The review will be carried out by Lord Udny-Lister, who was a close aide to former prime minister Boris Johnson and served in City Hall as his chief of staff when he was mayor of London.

A spokesman said the peer would review “the structures, processes and organisation of the Conservative Party in London”.

“The purpose of this review is to build on the success of the Uxbridge & South Ruislip parliamentary by-election in July, to ensuring that the Conservative Party in London is in the best position possible to take the fight comprehensively to our opponents in next year’s crucial elections across the capital.”

The narrow victory in Uxbridge & South Ruislip came after the local Tory campaign focused heavily on the expansion of the Khan-backed Ulez scheme.

Mr Hands wrote: “The Review is of the Party’s London campaigning machine and is being done with the full support of Susan Hall and will be led by one of our most experienced London Conservatives – Edward Lister.

“We need to beat Khan & gain more London MPs in 2024.”