Concerns raised over ‘unreasonable’ timeline for Ulez scrappage scheme

By Press Association
People entering the ultra low emission zone with vehicles which do not meet minimum emissions standards are charged £12.50 per day (Yui Mok/PA)
Many drivers will be charged daily fees “for quite some time” because London’s car scrappage scheme is not being extended until eight days before the expansion of the ultra low emission zone (Ulez), a motoring services company has said.

The RAC, which issued the warning, described the timings as “extremely frustrating”.

The area covered by the Ulez scheme will be significantly expanded on August 29 to include the whole of outer London.

People entering the zone with vehicles which do not meet minimum emissions standards are charged £12.50 per day.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced last week that a scrappage scheme for non-compliant cars worth up to £2,000 would be extended to include all Londoners, not just those receiving benefits.

But the change will not implemented until August 21, with people who apply from that date unlikely to receive their money before the Ulez expansion.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “While Mr Khan’s widening of the scrappage scheme to include those not on benefits is helpful, it’s also extremely frustrating for those who desperately want to buy a compliant car as quickly as possible.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced an extension to the scrappage scheme last week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“They could easily end up having to pay £12.50 daily Ulez charges for quite some time as they can only apply for the scrappage grant from August 21 – eight days before the expanded zone comes into force.

“Add to that the fact that applications can take up to 10 days to process and the time it takes to find the right car, and costs really start mounting up.”

Retired chartered surveyor Eric Eastman, 68, from Wimbledon, south-west London, is among the drivers who will be out of pocket due to the timings.

Mr Eastman, who owns a Rover 618 car that does not meet Ulez standards, was planning to sell it until Mr Khan’s scrappage announcement, but is now being forced to wait before he can apply.

He told the PA news agency the timeline was “unreasonable” and will “cost me money”.

He said: “It’s not really acceptable. At this stage, they should allow us all to apply now.

“The timings are too tight. No-one has given a thought to these dates.

“I won’t be able to use the car (from August 29) unless I’m prepared to pay £12.50 every day.

“It’s not on. That’s a huge sum.

“I’m very supportive about environmental issues but this has all come so quickly.”

Transport for London (TfL) was approached for a comment.

A map showing the Ulez expansion
(PA Graphics)

The transport body previously said nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day complied with the Ulez standards.

But figures obtained by the RAC showed more than 690,000 licensed cars in the whole of London were likely to be non-compliant.

This did not take into account other types of vehicles or those which entered London from neighbouring counties.

Petrol cars generally first registered after 2005 comply with the Ulez standards.

Most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the charge.