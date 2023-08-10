Endangered flapper skate ‘illegally caught and dumped’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Endangered flapper skate ‘illegally caught and dumped’

By Press Association
The discovery was made on the Isle of Gigha (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An investigation had been launched after allegations that an endangered species of fish was illegally caught and discarded off Argyll.

Marine conservation group Sea Kintyre released underwater footage showing three dead flapper skate discarded among “hundreds” of other fish near the Isle of Gigha.

Since 2009, it has been illegal to land flapper skates in Scotland and they must be returned to the water unharmed as quickly as possible.

Posting the footage on Instagram last week, Sea Kintyre said: “Clearly these three skate, along with hundreds of other fish including species such as thornyback rays, spotted rays, and dogfish were not released immediately.”

The Scottish Government, which regulates fishing through Marine Scotland, confirmed it is aware of the allegation.

A spokesman said: “An active investigation is under way. It would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Peter Hume, of Sea Kintyre, said he had received a tip-off about the discarded fish.

“I hopped on the ferry to Gigha, to see if the reports were true. Sadly, they were – all around the pier there were mountains of discarded skate and langoustines,” he said.

“This wasteful fishery is undermining other fishing opportunities for the local community and harming the life in our seas.”

Campaign group Open Seas said monitoring of bottom-trawling fishing vessels is currently inadequate, saying inshore vessels should have mandatory tracking.

Head of campaigns Nick Underdown said: “The environmental impact of bottom trawling is usually hidden from public view, but this footage shows the grim reality of bottom trawling for scampi.

“Bottom trawling is a largely indiscriminate method of fishing, but most people have no idea that their scampi and chips are caught using this method and at such an environmental cost.”