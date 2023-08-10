UK sanctions Lebanon’s former central bank governor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK sanctions Lebanon’s former central bank governor

By Press Association
Britain, the US and Canada have announced coordinated designations against Riad Salameh (PA)
The UK has sanctioned Lebanon’s former central bank governor, according to a statement.

Britain, the US and Canada have announced co-ordinated designations against Riad Salameh and his three associates for allegedly diverting 300 million dollars (£235 million) for personal gain, the Foreign Office said.

Mr Salameh, who has repeatedly denied charges of corruption, is facing investigation for alleged financial crimes including illicit enrichment and embezzlement.

First appointed as governor of Lebanon’s central bank in 1993, Mr Salameh was initially credited with bringing stability to the country’s economy.

But he has since been blamed for a financial crisis which has seen soaring inflation and millions plunged into poverty.

He stepped down from the role in July amid a large-scale criminal probe.

Mr Salameh, his brother Raja Salameh, former assistant Marianne Hoayek and former partner Anna Kosakova have all been made subject to travel bans and asset freezes, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Minister of State for the Middle East Lord Ahmad said: “Riad Salameh and his close associates have stolen from the people of Lebanon and deprived them of resources crucial to its economic and social stability.

“The UK is dedicated to fighting for justice and accountability for Lebanon and the Lebanese people. The only way to put Lebanon on the path to much-needed economic recovery is for its leaders to stamp out corruption and implement real reforms.”