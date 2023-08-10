Labour urges wider support for firms to train staff amid skills warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour urges wider support for firms to train staff amid skills warning

By Press Association
Jonathan Reynolds is outlining plans to widen access to training to address a skills and workforce shortage (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Businesses struggling to train staff or recruit skilled workers should be given more help to get the workforce they need, Labour has said.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Labour would address the shortage of workers with the skills businesses need by widening funding for a greater range of apprenticeships if it comes to power.

The pledge comes as analysis of Office for National Statistics (ONS) data by the party suggests a growing number of businesses are reporting staffing challenges, with 500,000 companies having to pause some activity because of a shortage of workers with the right skills.

Mr Reynolds said: “All good businesses know that their workforce is their greatest asset. Labour will give firms the flexibility they need to train staff and make sure our businesses can grow.

“Labour’s plan to unlock the skills and talents of British workers in partnership with business will help workers improve their skills and ensure businesses can develop. It’s clear only Labour has a plan to address the skills shortages we face and get our economy back on track.”

ONS survey figures suggest 9.1% of businesses have had to pause some of their activities over the last 12 months because of a lack of workers.

Labour estimates this could have affected approximately 500,000 businesses, based on the total number of firms operating in the UK.

It also estimates that 47.7% of businesses surveyed by the ONS are in need of workers trained in skills they are currently unable to get, with manual skills, advanced digital skills, and customer service skills among those in demand.

Labour has promised to give businesses more flexibility to address the skills and workforce shortages.

The opposition party plans to widen access to funding from the Government’s apprenticeship levy, which businesses can use to invest in training for their workers.

Labour would transform the levy into what it calls a growth and skills levy, which could allow workers access to a wider variety of training courses, including digital skills, in order to help businesses meet their needs.

Education minister Robert Halfon, whose brief includes apprenticeships, said: “Labour’s policy will halve the amount of funding going to apprenticeships, stripping young people of new skills and stopping them from reaching their full potential.

“The Resolution Foundation confirmed Labour’s policy is ‘not a good idea’, with small and medium-sized businesses set to be hammered most by their cuts to skills funding.

“Meanwhile, we have delivered almost 5.5 million apprenticeships since 2010, introduced our lifetime skills guarantee, and are investing an extra £3.8 billion in skills training. Over 90% of apprenticeships who complete go on to good jobs or additional education.”