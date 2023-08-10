Barclay claims strike action by doctors causes ‘harm’ to patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barclay claims strike action by doctors causes ‘harm’ to patients

By Press Association
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has claimed strike action by doctors “serves only to harm patients” and put “further pressure” on their colleagues.

Junior doctors in England will be involved in their fifth round of strikes from Friday, as the bitter pay dispute with the Government continues.

The latest round of strike action from British Medical Association (BMA) junior doctors will end at 7am on Tuesday August 15.

Mr Barclay, writing for the Daily Mail, defended the Government’s pay offer and said: “Yet, the BMA continues to act recklessly by going ahead with further unnecessary strike action this week, which serves only to harm patients and put further pressure on their own colleagues.

“We’ve seen again and again that no one benefits from this disruption and nearly 800,000 appointments or procedures have been postponed as a result of industrial action.

“It’s extremely concerning, especially as the NHS works hard to recover from the pandemic and tackle a record backlog.”

Mr Barclay added: “As has always been the case, I want to hear about how we can improve the working lives of doctors and NHS staff and will always be keen to talk about this.

“Last month I invited a group of doctors in training to sit down with me and talk about their experience of training. They shared with me some of the measures and support that they would like to see in their workplace, such as improved technology to reduce unnecessary admin demands.

“I want to have a grown-up conversation about how to fix the legitimate frustrations these doctors face, and work together to improve their working lives.

“Striking is not going to help anyone achieve that and ultimately it is patients that have to bear the brunt of walkouts.”

The BMA’s junior doctors committee has previously urged ministers to “act like a responsible government, come to the table to negotiate with us in good faith, and with a credible offer” to avoid further strike action.

The BMA has been approached for comment.