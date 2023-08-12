Medical experts defend research into minimum alcohol pricing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medical experts defend research into minimum alcohol pricing

By Press Association
Medical experts have backed a report on the effects of minimum unit pricing (Jane Barlow/PA)
A group of medical experts have defended an agency’s research into the effects of alcohol minimum unit pricing (MUP), saying a Conservative MSP was wrong to challenge it.

The group backed the approach taken by Public Health Scotland (PHS) in evaluating the impact of the policy, which imposed a charge of at least 50p per unit.

In June, a final report by PHS found there had been a “positive impact”, with alcohol deaths reducing by more than a tenth and hospital admissions directly related to alcohol consumption dropping by 4.1% since the policy was introduced in May 2018.

However, Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the report was “misleading” and overstated the effects of MUP.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
Dr Sandesh Gulhane challenged the PHS findings (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He called on the UK Statistics Authority to review the report.

The group of experts, whose letter is published in The Lancet, includes representatives from the British Medical Association, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the European Alcohol Policy Alliance and academics.

They said: “Comparing trends in Scotland and England, including during the pandemic when alcohol deaths were increasing in many countries, is an entirely appropriate approach.

“This summary of MUP research is comprehensive, including interviews with individuals who fear the policy will be detrimental to them personally and or financially.

“The Public Health Scotland approach of emphasising population level findings is the right one for assessing population level interventions like minimum unit price.

“The alternatives proposed by the Scottish Conservatives are neither feasible nor appropriate.”

The letter concludes that policymakers “can be confident that there are several hundred low-income people in Scotland, who would have died from alcohol, who are alive today as a result of minimum unit pricing”.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems said “robust and reliable” research is vital.

Chairman Dr Alastair MacGilchrist said: “Alcohol is killing three people in Scotland every day and hospitalising 100 more.

“It is time to take the political heat out of this debate and view the situation for what it is, a public health crisis which requires decisive and meaningful action.”

In response to the open letter, Dr Gulhane was adamant that he was right to question the PHS study.

He said: “I resolutely stand by the points I raised in my letter to the UK Statistics Authority.

“The conclusion in the Public Health Scotland report about the purported effectiveness of minimum unit pricing was not supported by ’40 independent research publications’, as the Scottish Government claimed.

“I have since spoken to two statistics experts who agree with my views.

“We need to look at MUP with an open mind and analyse the evidence, rather than try to spin it to suit a pre-determined narrative.”

The Conservatives said an upcoming report into Scottish alcohol deaths was expected to show a further increase this year.

They said doctors from Taiwan had written to The Lancet on July 29 questioning the methodology in the PHS report.