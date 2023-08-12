More than 20% of child mental health referrals rejected, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 20% of child mental health referrals rejected, figures show

By Press Association
Mental health referrals can come from a number of sources (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More than 20% of referrals to children and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) were rejected in 2022, figures obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show.

Freedom of information data from Scottish health boards showed that out of 37,728 referrals to CAMHS last year 8,576 were rejected – some 22.7%.

The proportion of cases rejected varied significantly by health board.

In NHS Borders and Forth Valley, more than 40% of cases were rejected.

NHS Glasgow and Greater Clyde, the country’s largest health board, had a rejection rate of 28%.

Referrals for CAMHS can come from GPs, schools or hospital A&E departments.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said Humza Yousaf should take action to improve CAMHS performance.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I was shocked to discover that as many as four in 10 young people are being rejected from mental health support services.

“Long waits and letters of rejection just aren’t good enough.

“Two years ago Scottish Liberal Democrats secured an additional £120m for mental health services but that is just the start of our ambition.

“No young person who seeks mental health support should come up against these road blocks.

“My party will continue to fight to double the number of specialist psychiatrists for young people in training and ensure that there is no wrong door for accessing service so that families are never sent back to the start of the process.

“This is the kind of issue that should be at the top of the First Minister’s in-tray.

“He failed to fix it as Health Secretary, now he needs to make amends.”

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said the Scottish Government is committed to supporting people to access the care system, saying that across 2022/23 the Scottish Government allocated an extra £46 million to improve mental health and psychological services.

She said: “We know that CAMHS will only be the right service for a small proportion of children and young people.

“To provide an alternative to the service, over the last two years we have invested £30 million in community-based mental health supports for children, young people and their families.

“Local authorities report that 45,000 people accessed those services between July and December last year.

“We are also providing £16 million a year to local authorities to ensure that every secondary school has access to a school counsellor.

“Authorities have confirmed that services are in place across Scotland.

“The service is available for children and young people over the age of 10.”